Dana White Might Regret Cutting UFC Fighter After Scary Dirty Boxing KO

On June 14 in Miami, former UFC heavyweight contender Jairzinho “Bigi Boy” Rozenstruik made a thunderous return to combat sports, delivering a second-round TKO over Victor Cardoso in the main event of Dirty Boxing Championship 2. The fight, contested under DBX’s hybrid rules—featuring 4-ounce gloves, elbows, open-palm strikes, and ground-and-pound without submissions—allowed Rozenstruik to showcase the ferocity that made him a fan favorite during his UFC tenure. After a measured start, he dropped Cardoso in the second round and sealed the win with relentless ground strikes.

This victory marks a compelling chapter in Jairzinho Rozenstruik’s fighting journey, particularly following his unexpected release from the UFC earlier this year. He quickly gained attention upon entering the UFC in 2019, racking up four straight finishes, including a spectacular 9-second KO of Allen Crowder and a dramatic, last-second KO of Alistair Overeem that left a lasting impression. The Surinamese heavyweight compiled a 9–6 record in the promotion, with seven of those wins coming by knockout.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik’s run included wins over former champions and top contenders such as Junior dos Santos, Andrei Arlovski, and Chris Daukaus. Though he suffered setbacks against the likes of Francis Ngannou, Curtis Blaydes, and Ciryl Gane, his knockout power kept him in the conversation among the division’s most dangerous strikers. Notably, he rebounded in 2024 with a split decision win over Tai Tuivasa and a brutal stoppage of Shamil Gaziev before losing by unanimous decision to Sergei Pavlovich at UFC Saudi Arabia in February.

Following that fight, UFC President Dana White criticized the performance as “horrible” and “not fun to watch.” Rozenstruik’s release soon followed—a decision that blindsided him. In subsequent interviews, he described the manner of his release as “dirty,” saying he found out through social media rather than direct communication.

Beyond the Octagon, Jairzinho Rozenstruik remains a respected figure in combat sports. A former world-class kickboxer with a record of 76 wins (64 by knockout), his striking pedigree, humble demeanor, and fan-friendly style made him a staple of UFC main cards. He maintains a strong social media presence and a loyal following drawn to his no-nonsense, finish-first approach.

Now back in the win column, Rozenstruik is set to face Rob Perez—the other victorious heavyweight from DBX 2—in a bout that will crown the promotion’s inaugural heavyweight champion. It’s a quick return to title contention, and perhaps, a reminder to the UFC of the value they may have let slip away, which is what fans were quick to express in a HOME OF FIGHT Instagram post.

Fans overflow with “bring him back” sentiment after Jairzinho Rozenstruik’s dominant win

One user lamented that “the UFC cuts the talent heavyweights but keeps blobs,” reflecting frustration over the promotion’s decision-making and viewing Rozenstruik’s performance as proof of his elite natural ability.

A boxing enthusiast, meanwhile, observed stoutly that “this guy should go in UFC, he look good” — speaking to his polished striking, power, and presence under the DBX spotlight. There was widespread support to “Sign him back” and “UFC needs to call this man back,” echoing how Jairzinho Rozenstruik’s impressive showing reignited hope among fans fed up with his earlier release.

Another comment questioned, “Why was he even cut?” suggesting disbelief that a fighter with KOs over the likes of Augusto Sakai, Chris Daukaus, and Alistair Overeem could be let go after a single lackluster fight.

Several noted that fighters dropped by the UFC often “go anywhere else and destroy people,” pointing to Rozenstruik’s record of explosive finishes across promotions and arguing that the UFC’s cut might prove more beneficial for his momentum. One fan highlighted the irony: “Justin Tafa is the main event after 4 losses and UFC cuts Bigi Boy? 🤦‍♂️” — underscoring the perceived inconsistency in roster decisions.

In short, reactions paint a clear narrative: Rozenstruik’s explosive win didn’t just excite audiences — it reignited a broader conversation around his place in elite heavyweight competition and whether the UFC should rethink its decision to let a heavy-hitting knockout specialist like him go.