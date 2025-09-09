Dana White Opposes Turki Alalsikh’s Major Demands for $2B Venture as 5 Days Left for Canelo vs Crawford Fight

His Excellency Turki Alalshikh is known for organizing some of the biggest boxing spectacles in recent history, featuring live performances from a variety of artists. The Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk fight in Saudi Arabia included a concert with a host of international artists. And with the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight right around the corner at Allegiant Stadium, fans would be expecting something similar. But Dana White has other ideas.

White, of course, is promoting the Canelo-Crawford fight, as the inaugural event for his Zuffa Boxing league, set to launch next year with backing from TKO Group and the GEA. And he has a very different idea of how to go about structuring the event. While appearing in a recent interview with BSalSportsGuy, White, who doesn’t like hosting fights in a stadium, revealed Truki Alalshikh was the one who wanted to have the event in the Allegiant Stadium.

“Turki wanted to do Allegiant Stadium so bad,” White told the host. “He wanted this thing so bad. Me and how I feel about fights in stadiums. I like arenas, but listen man, I love the way that this guy thinks. He thinks big and crazy things that have never been done before.”

“One of the things that I hate about boxing production is they’ll have a fight and then they’ll have a podcast in the middle of the fight, then they’ll have another fight and then they’ll have another podcast in the middle. It’s just this show is going to move faster than any boxing match you’ve ever watched.”

“I don’t love stadium fights. I don’t like the feel of two ants fighting on a matchbook, and that’s how it would feel, right? So, we have to figure out how to fix all of that. And you don’t feel that way when you leave the fight that night. I can guarantee you this. Television production is going to be solid. It’ll be incredible,” he said during the interview.