Dana White Responds to Frank Warren’s Tyson Fury Contract Bombshell Amid Promotion Dispute

Who is going to promote the mega fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua? Normally, this is not a question that would come up. Obviously, their promoters Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn would be in charge, right? However, UFC CEO Dana White dropped a bombshell recently in a live stream with Nina Drama.

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White claimed he was going to promote the all-British clash. Naturally, media members later questioned Frank Warren about it. And the Queensberry head has since revealed the truth behind Dana White’s claims, highlighting a specific clause in Tyson Fury’s contract that explicitly prevents White or his boxing promotion, Zuffa Boxing, from promoting the fight.

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“In the contract with Tyson, it says that Zuffa will not be able to promote that fight!…,” Warren told Fight Hub TV. “I don’t know [where he got that from], ask him.”

Reporters appeared to have taken Warren’s advice and pressed Dana White about the matter. After the Zuffa Boxing 6 event, headlined by Shane Mosley Jr. vs. Serhii Bohachuk, White sat down for a post-fight press conference on Sunday, when the 56-year-old responded to Frank Warren’s claims about Fury’s contract.

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“I’m gonna leave this one alone,” White said. “Apparently, I’m not the promoter for that fight, according to some guys…

When asked specifically about Frank Warren’s statement, White appeared to agree with the English promoter.

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“Then he must be right,” White said.

Dana White, through his Zuffa Boxing promotion, was in charge of the mega fight between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford last year. So, his assertion that he is the promoter for Fury-Joshua seemed plausible, especially because His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, who has backed Zuffa Boxing, is involved in the Fury-Joshua fight.

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In any case, Anthony Joshua will face Kristian Prenga in a tune-up bout on July 25, 2026, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, before entering the ring with Tyson Fury later this year on Netflix. Although a set date and venue for the bout haven’t been revealed, some reports suggest that Wembley Stadium could be the venue, and October is being targeted for the much-awaited fight.

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In the meantime, Frank Warren wasn’t the only one to respond to Dana White’s claim that he will promote Fury-Joshua.

Dana White fired back at Eddie Hearn amid the Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua promotional debate

After hearing about Dana White’s claim that he will promote the Fury-Joshua fight, Hearn quickly dismissed the idea on social media.

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“Such a clout chaser, not a chance,” Hearn wrote on Instagram. “Contractually impossible. Let me know when you find your balls.”

This, of course, reached White, and he responded with an X-rated rant. During the UFC 328 post-fight press conference, White lashed out at Hearn’s comments and self-promotion in boxing.

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“This fruit loop came out and said he’s the f—king biggest fight in boxing while he has Bam Rodriguez and Anthony Joshua and all the other guys that are out there,” White said. “He’s the biggest fight in boxing? Those are his words, you know what a f—king fruit loop you’ve got to be to say that?”

White and Hearn were initially on good terms. However, since White has entered the boxing market, the duo have been at each other’s throats.

At the end of the day, Dana White appears to have made things complicated with his claims. Now, fans will have to wait and see who actually gets to promote the mega event.