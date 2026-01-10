Dana White Risks Congress Pushback as He Targets Sanctioning Bodies Before Zuffa Boxing’s Debut

Zuffa Boxing, led by Dana White, is set to make its debut on January 23 at the UFC Apex, with the event airing on Paramount+. However, ahead of the launch, White appears to be walking back claims previously made to Congress by UFC COO Lawrence Epstein—raising the possibility of renewed scrutiny from lawmakers. So, what changed?

In documents submitted to Congress, Epstein argued that the proposed Muhammad Ali Revival Act would help Zuffa establish its own unified boxing organizations (UBOs), giving fighters more choices rather than eliminating sanctioning bodies altogether. Yet, White’s recent appearance on The Stephen A. Smith Show tells a different story.

Dana White is out to get rid of sanctioning bodies

“So, I’ve been talking smack about boxing for a long time. And now it’s time to put my money where my mouth is. I’m going to get rid of the sanctioning organizations,” Dana White told Smith. He believes this approach will allow him to make fights where the best face the best, despite the fact that UFC lightweight No. 1 contender Arman Tsarukyan was recently passed over for a title opportunity.

Instead, White booked Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett—both ranked lower—for an interim title bout. Regardless, he went on to claim that Zuffa Boxing would aggressively target emerging talent. “We’re going to sign all the young up-and-coming guys,” White added during the interview, before taking aim at most undefeated boxers.

“If you break into the top 10 and you’re still undefeated, your undefeated record means something,” White continued. “Everybody’s undefeated in boxing because nobody fights anybody.” White insists that once Zuffa Boxing takes over, the best will fight the best—despite the fact that His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, who is also backing Zuffa, has already made such matchups possible through Saudi Arabia’s immense financial backing.

Imago MMA: UFC 300 – Pereira vs Hill Apr 13, 2024 Las Vegas, Nevada, USA UFC president Dana White in attendance during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena.

Even with White’s aggressive rhetoric, attracting boxing’s biggest stars may prove difficult. While younger fighters may be open to signing with Zuffa, established names like Gervonta Davis and Shakur Stevenson are unlikely to sacrifice their earning potential under the promotion’s proposed pay structure.

That said, only time will tell whether White can accomplish his mission. But, in the meantime, he has shared an update regarding Zuffa’s upcoming event.

UFC CEO reveals main event for Zuffa Boxing debut

So, who will headline the card? Well, it’s Callum Walsh. White announced the matchup during an appearance on Stephen A. Smith’s radio show, once again signaling Walsh as the boxer he plans to build into a breakout star under the Zuffa Boxing banner.

Ireland’s Walsh, trained by Freddie Roach, enters the fight undefeated and coming off a notable win over Fernando Vargas Jr. on the Canelo Alvarez–Terence Crawford undercard. He will face tough but battle-worn opposition in Carlos Ocampo, who has previously shared the ring with elite names like Errol Spence Jr., Tim Tszyu, and Sebastian Fundora.

Dana White appears to have taken off the mask of chivalry as he comes after boxing’s established players. But will he be successful?