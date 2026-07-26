Dana White’s Bosses Reach Out to Muhammad Ali’s Grandson After His Call With Senators Over Revival Act

Muhammad Ali’s grandson, Nico Ali Walsh, and Oscar De La Hoya attended the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee hearing in April as vocal opponents of the Muhammad Ali American Boxing Revival Act. However, both found themselves in a deadlock with TKO representative and board member Nick Khan and Association of Boxing Commissions president Tim Shipman. Despite the stalemate, Ali Walsh found a glimmer of hope when he received a call from the Senate.

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Following the call, Ali’s grandson took to social media to let everyone know that “Changes are coming!!” And now, he’s disclosed that Dana White’s bosses in TKO have invited him to New York for further talks over the bipartisan legislation that is currently undergoing a review in the Senate.

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“I appreciate TKO reaching out and inviting me to NY this weekend, where I will continue to defend the Ali Act and the FIGHTERS,” Walsh posted on X. “Looking forward to a productive discussion.”

Well, the 26-year-old professional boxer didn’t reveal where in New York the discussion would take place. But Zuffa Boxing 09 is all set to take place at the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden in the promotion’s first NYC card on July 26. In that case, the talks between Muhammad Ali’s grandson and Dana White’s TKO bosses would most probably take place there.

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But it’s to be noted that despite the law having many opponents, TKO has invited Nico Ali Walsh to have discussions outside the boundaries of official hearings. For TKO, which is pushing hard for the Ali Revival Act to become law, having a positive discussion with Muhammad Ali’s grandson becomes crucial, especially at this point when the bill has already reached the Senate after passing the House of Representatives in March.

Dana White’s company already has Lonnie Ali, the fourth wife and widow of Muhammad Ali, in their corner, supporting the Act. So, getting Ali Walsh into its fold would strengthen TKO’s position in further discussions surrounding the Act. Hence, the forthcoming meeting between two big parties could significantly determine the future of the development of bipartisan law.

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However, judging by the intensity of Nico Ali Walsh’s stance on the issue, it could be tough for Dana White and Company to find common ground with Ali’s grandson, especially since he’s been hellbent on preserving the integrity of the existing Act.

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Muhammad Ali’s grandson created an alliance to oppose the Revival Act

The original Muhammad Ali Act, established in 2000, promises various protections to fighters to keep them free from promoter pressure by ensuring transparency in events conducted under existing sanctioning bodies: WBA, WBO, WBC, and IBF. However, Dana White’s TKO has pushed for changes through a Revival Act, which would allow an independent body called a UBO to operate without the control of the existing sanctioning bodies. With that, White could run Zuffa Boxing using a model similar to the UFC.

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After the bill passed by voice vote in the House of Representatives, Walsh formed an alliance in April with WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman, Oscar De La Hoya, and retired MMA fighter Carlos Newton to oppose the bill. Through a comprehensive press release, Walsh made it clear that he would do everything in his power to protect the fighters’ interests.

“The Alliance exists for one purpose only: to protect the best interests of the fighters, who risk everything in the ring fighting for a chance at a better life for themselves and for their families,” the news release from the alliance read. “The Alliance exists for one purpose only: to protect the best interests of the fighters, who risk everything in the ring fighting for a chance at a better life for themselves and for their families.

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“The Ali Act Preservation Alliance believes it speaks for stakeholders across boxing and all combative sports in calling for the United States Senate to reject the so-called ‘Boxing Revival Act’ and see it for what it is: a dangerous and unfair exception to the law that protects the fighters, and which is named for boxing’s greatest hero, Muhammad Ali, who fought within the sport and society at large for justice and civil rights.”

Now, as TKO has finally invited Nico Ali Walsh to proceed with further talks, it would be interesting to see what further developments unfold for the Muhammad Ali Revival Act. Will TKO maintain its stronghold? We’ll find out soon.