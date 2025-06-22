Dana White’s Boxing Prospect Pushes for Canelo-Crawford Undercard Spot After Controversial Win

The Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford mega event, scheduled for September 13th at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, is the biggest fight since the Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury undisputed clash last year. Anyone aspiring to become someone would want to appear in the same ring as the big names. Turns out, this undefeated Irish rising star, promoted by Dana White, has thrown his name in the hat for consideration. Who?

Callum Walsh. So the thing is, Fernando Vargas Jr. (17-0) has been calling out Callum Walsh (14-0) for a while now. Meanwhile, Walsh won a controversial victory against Elias Espadas this past Saturday night. In the second round, an accidental headbutt above Walsh’s right eye had caused severe bleeding. After five rounds, the ringside doctor deemed the cut too dangerous for the fight to continue. As a result, the fight went to the scorecards, with all three judges scoring it 50-46 in favor of the undefeated Irish prospect. Riding the momentum, Callum Walsh tried to set up a fight between him and Vargas Jr. on the undercard of Canelo-Crawford.

“Fernando Vargas, you want this belt, come get it, kid,” Walsh said during the post-fight interview. Interestingly, Walsh is promoted by 360 Promotions, led by Tom Loeffler, but the twist is that UFC president Dana White has also been heavily involved in supporting and promoting Walsh’s career, particularly through UFC Fight Pass, which broadcasts Walsh’s fights regularly.

With Dana White given the reins back to promote the Canelo-Crawford fight, Walsh saw the perfect opportunity to appear on the biggest stage. “Dana White’s promoting it, Canelo Crawford. Let’s do it. You keep calling my name, you want this, come get it,” Walsh added, brandishing his WBC Continental Americas Super Welterweight title. However, Walsh has an even greater advantage in terms of his chances of appearing on the card.

Recently, reports revealed that Tom Loeffler, Walsh’s promoter, has joined forces with TKO Group to lead the new boxing league venture, billed as Zuffa Boxing, alongside Dana White. There’s a good chance Walsh will also appear in the league’s roster of boxers, but nothing has been confirmed yet. However, that hasn’t stopped Walsh from expressing his interest.

Dana White finds promoting Callum Walsh fun

Callum Walsh isn’t just eyeing a spot on the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford undercard—he’s aiming to become the face of Zuffa Boxing. Before his fight against Espadas, he made it clear where his sights are set. For the 24-year-old Irishman, it’s not just about getting on a big card—it’s about leading a movement. “I’m willing to lead the charge for TKO if they call me for it,” he told The Ring.

For now, though, he wants to get involved with the Canelo-Crawford fight. “Hopefully my next fight is for them on the Canelo-Crawford card,” Walsh said. “I’d love to get involved with them as soon as possible.” Regardless, Loeffler seems to share Callum’s belief. The promoter claimed, “Callum can be the face of boxing, and not just TKO’s boxing division, because he has all of the built-in intangibles.”

Even Dana White seems to sing praises for Walsh, noting, “I love Callum Walsh… Promoting him is fun for me.”

That said, while there’s no official announcement yet, it looks like Callum Walsh would like to get added to the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford mega fight in September. Do you think Walsh deserves it?