Dana White Slammed as Boxing World Reacts to “Awful News” From House of Representatives

A landmark law designed to protect boxers for over two decades is now at the center of a firestorm, and the boxing world is pointing the finger directly at Dana White. In 2000, the Muhammad Ali Boxing Reform Act was enacted to provide key protections to fighters, including financial transparency and safeguards against coercive practices by promoters. More commonly known as the ‘Ali Act’, it enhanced 1996’s Professional Boxing Safety Act and was viewed as a defining step in bringing transparency and integrity to a notoriously chaotic sport. However, a new development around the act has boxing fans blasting Dana White.

Yesterday, ‘The Muhammad Ali American Boxing Revival Act’, a new act that would act as an addition to the earlier Ali Act, was officially passed by the House of Representatives by a voice vote and will now advance to the Senate for consideration before being signed into law by President Donald Trump. The bill would allow promoters/organizations—such as the Dana White-led Zuffa Boxing—to establish Unified Boxing Organizations (UBOs). This will allow the organizations to operate in place of the current sanctioning bodies that govern the sport (WBC, WBA, WBO, and IBF).

This means the UBOs can set their own rankings and crown their own champions. That’s the reason TKO Group Holdings, the parent company behind WWE and UFC, was so supportive of the bill, since it will allow the company to run Zuffa Boxing nearly identically to the UFC. The bill also seeks to set a minimum purse amount of $150 per scheduled round. In addition, the bill would also require the promoters/UBOs to provide at least $50,000 in health insurance coverage for injuries sustained during a bout, an increase from the earlier $25,000.

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Both figures exceed the minimums set in most U.S. states, with several states having no minimum requirements at all. Brian Jack, a Republican from Georgia who initially introduced the legislation, issued a statement after the bill secured a two-thirds majority in the vote.

“The House of Representatives made history today by passing by voice vote landmark boxing legislation that will revive one of America’s greatest sports in the name of one of America’s greatest athletes,” Congressman Brian Jack said. “Professional boxing is the only sport regulated by Congress, and ambiguity in current law—adopted over a quarter century ago—has adversely affected boxers and stifled investment.

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“The Muhammad Ali American Boxing Revival Act strengthens safety protections for boxers, improves the quality of life for boxers, and establishes a framework for innovation within the sport to flourish.”

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Additionally, the bill doesn’t change any law within the original Ali Act. Instead, it adds to the legislation to allow the creation of UBOs. While Congressman Jim Jordan (R) from Ohio and Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D) from Minnesota spoke in favor of the bill, a letter was submitted by Top Rank boxing’s Bob Arum to oppose the bill, but it ultimately didn’t affect the outcome.

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When MMA Fighting shared the news on Instagram, fans quickly flooded the comments to lash out, with much of the backlash aimed squarely at Dana White.

Dana White caught in crossfire for his role

As Dana White has the reins to both UFC and Zuffa Boxing, he faced the brunt of the backlash. “Nothing Dana white is trying to change is for the benefit of a fighter. Always remember that,” the user commented. However, boxers can choose not to join Zuffa Boxing, avoiding anything Dana White wants to do in the sport.

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Another user claimed the legislation is intended to hand all the power over to the promoter. “Awful news not only for boxing but the world of combat sports as a whole. This is a horrible bill disguised as pro-fighter, but it truly just gives all the power to promotions and strips many protections fighters had,” the user commented. In MMA, the UFC operates with a near monopoly, with a lack of significant competition. There are PFL and ONE Championship as well. However, UFC commands significantly more credibility and popularity.

Someone else lamented about fighter pay. The user posted: “Boxers are gonna end up getting paid like UFC fighters. SMH.” However, the reality is that most boxers do not earn enough to live comfortably. The new legislation guarantees them a minimum level of compensation. The concerns arise if Zuffa keeps fighters inactive for extended periods, leaving them without income while restricting their ability to compete for other promoters.

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Meanwhile, the new bill has forced this coach to ask his prospects to avoid boxing. “Asked my 13-year-old student what he wanted to be when he grew up, and he said, ‘a boxer!’ I shut that down real quick,” the user claimed. Many successful fighters, regardless of discipline, enter the sport due to a lack of other career options. So, if a prospect has the option to pursue a different career, fighting rarely tops their list of options.

The next user suggested the new bill undoes everything Muhammad Ali stood for. “This has Ali rolling in his grave. Sad day for all fighters and combat sports athletes,” the user wrote. Ali’s strong public stance against the corruption and greed that had plagued boxing for decades made him the natural namesake for the legislation.

Once upon a time, the ‘Ali Act’ was welcomed by fighters and experts with open arms. But the sport eventually declined, broadcasters left, and champions refused to fight other champions. This time, fans and experts are against the legislation, so could the outcome be different?