Dana White’s Hidden Plan Around Ali Act Unfolds Despite Turki Alalshikh’s Cold Shoulder

Dana White and His Excellency Turki Alalshikh are gearing up to make a major impact on boxing. In partnership with TKO and Sela, they’re set to promote a blockbuster showdown between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford on September 13, streaming live on Netflix. But that’s just the beginning. Since TKO Group, the parent company of UFC and WWE, announced plans to launch a new boxing league in collaboration with Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority and Sela, speculations have been rife. Modeled after the UFC and also run by Dana White, this league promises to disrupt boxing’s traditional system. Yet the big question has been: how would it operate within the limits of the Muhammad Ali Boxing Reform Act?

Now, the answer may be here. Representatives Brian Jack (R-Ga.) and Sharice Davids (D-Kan.) have introduced the Muhammad Ali American Boxing Revival Act, a bill meant to modernize the current Ali Act and the Professional Boxing Safety Act of 1996. Central to the proposal of this new bill is the creation of Unified Boxing Organizations (UBOs), which would allow new organizations, like the one TKO is planning with Dana White at the helm, to create their champions, rankings, and contracts and operate outside the purview of the long-standing sanctioning bodies like WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO. If passed, it could clear the way for Dana White and the TKO Group to establish a UFC-style boxing league with full control over matchmaking and titles. Despite the law being openly endorsed by TKO, not everyone in the inner circle is aligned with the vision for their new organization.

Yesterday on The Ariel Helwani Show, Petesy Carroll was joined by Chuck Mindenhall and John S. Nash for a special edition of The Craic, where the trio unpacked the newly proposed, TKO-backed Muhammad Ali American Boxing Revival bill. Carroll kicked things off by citing a quote he credited to combat analyst Luke Thomas, who described the new bill as “a bespoke piece of legislation to satisfy the needs of one organization,” namely, TKO Boxing, the joint venture between Dana White, TKO, and His Excellency Turki Alalshikh. He then turned to John S. Nash for his take on the legislation.

Nash didn’t mince words. “Oh, I mean, it looks like it was crafted by TKO,” the longtime boxing analyst said. “You can tell by the legislation they’re proposing, the changes, the structure of this Unified Boxing Organization. It’s way too specific to the way the UFC operates. Way too specific to their model for anyone to say this wasn’t designed specifically for TKO.” The boxing journalist also shared an anecdote: “It’s a hearsay statement. But I was told once that Ari Emanuel(CEO of TKO) once explained why he wasn’t interested in boxing. And the problem with boxing was, it’s 70-30 for the boxers, and it needed to be 70-30 for them to get into boxing.”

Although Nash clarified he couldn’t confirm the story with complete certainty, he emphasized there was “a degree of truthfulness to it.” Why? Because the current opportunity is being backed by a unique alignment of resources and influence—HE Turki Alalshikh’s $2.8 billion fortune, Ari Emanuel’s own $1 billion net worth, and the political clout of Emanuel’s family, particularly his brother. According to Nash, that mix of money, risk tolerance, and deep political connections, including links to Donald Trump and influence within the Republican Party, created a “perfect storm” for TKO to make a serious push into boxing, and at the heart of that lies their push for the new act.

In Nash’s view, Dana White and the entire TKO operation are only interested in entering boxing if they can eventually monopolize it, just as they did in MMA. However, under the current structure of the Ali Act, it’s difficult to run an org like the UFC if fighters were to take home 70% of the earnings. This, according to Nash, is why White and TKO, allegedly, want to flip the model: instead of boxers receiving 70 percent of the revenue, the new bill will “allow a structure that allows them to operate the way they want to in boxing.” And while the old Zuffa Boxing struggled to stay afloat during its initial run, with the new resurgence of the boxing league backed by TKO and the Saudis, new entities are ready to jump in and add to the organization.

Nigeria’s LPMG Global joins forces with Dana White and HE Turki Alalshikh.

Africa’s premier boxing management firm, LPMG Global, is reportedly preparing to send nearly half its roster to the newly launched Zuffa Boxing promotion, spearheaded by Dana White and the Saudi Royal. Co-led by Nelson Aiyelabowo and Malik Annur, LPMG Global has cultivated top-tier talent such as Anthony Yigit, Isaac Ekpo, and Ghana’s Hamed, and currently manages some of the most exciting rising fighters across the continent.

Among their standout prospects is Solomon ‘Iron Fist’ Adebayo, who, at just 19, boasts an almost flawless stoppage rate and is widely seen as Nigeria’s most formidable heavyweight, and has recently captured the WBA Africa Heavyweight Title. Also on the roster is Chibuike ‘African Fury’ Ogbuagu, a promising heavyweight whose nickname pays tribute to Tyson Fury, who reportedly supports him. And the talent doesn’t stop there.

Joining the team would be the 17-year-old Raheem Animashaun, the current West African Boxing Union lightweight champion, who is already recognized as one of Africa’s most promising young fighters. Moreover, featherweights Dolapo Imole and Tope Musa Tajudeen also round out the rising talent under LPMG’s banner.

According to a report from Punch News earlier today, the potential partnership with Dana White and HE Turki Alalshikh’s new boxing venture could offer global exposure for Africa’s next wave of stars and might represent a game-changing moment for the continent’s boxing future. That said, what are your thoughts on Dana White’s entry into boxing and the concerns surrounding it?