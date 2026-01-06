Darren Till Callout Draws Out Chase DeMoor’s 8-Figure News

Darren Till couldn’t bring himself to sit through what turned out to be a bizarre and messy fight between Chase DeMoor and the polarising Andrew Tate. “I had to leave, because it disrespects everything I believe in and everything I’ve trained for. What am I watching? I’m actually unlearning as I’m watching,” Till told Charlie Parsons last month. Till’s tune, however, has changed since then.

DeMoor would spring a surprise, pulling off an upset that derailed Till’s plans of facing the self-proclaimed ‘Top G’ for Misfits’ heavyweight title. While a bout with Tate now appears to be off the table for ‘The Gorilla,’ Till hasn’t dismissed the opportunity that comes with fighting DeMoor. Capitalising on DeMoor’s repeated callouts in the past, the former UFC fighter took to X today to make his intentions clear.

Chase DeMoor makes an ultimate sacrifice

“Chase DeMoor has actively called me out,” Darren Till wrote on X earlier today. “Seeing as no one else wants to fight me, I have accepted. Within the realms of the Misfits, he being champ and me being number 1, it makes total sense. So I have asked for it. Now I’m being told Chase & co do not want it. Don’t ask what you don’t want!!”

Seeing Till call him a coward, essentially, the actor-turned-professional boxer quickly denied Till’s claims. “Completely false,” he responded to Till’s tweet. He claimed to have never turned away from a fight, even when the money on the table wasn’t the best. “Whoever is telling you this is lying to you to either protect you or deter you from fighting,” he added.

“I’d love to box, it’s a sport at the end of the day, and I’m here to challenge and test myself,” Chase DeMoor continued. He then proceeded to share a screenshot, presumably from his manager, which revealed that DeMoor has an 8-figure offer on the table to fight in Saudi Arabia, requiring him to avoid engaging with Till.

“To add to this, in order to fight Darren Till, I would have to turn down an 8-figure title fight in Saudi,” DeMoor added. He emphasized that his team is working extremely hard at the moment, adding that he doesn’t want to push any false narratives. While making his stance clear, he noted that he is open to boxing Till for the benefit of the promotion and the sport.

DeMoor’s message read, “Got an 8-figure deal on the table… Don’t post anymore about Darren Till, he’s not on your level.” Till is 3-0 in boxing since he walked away from MMA, leaving the UFC in early 2023. He defeated the likes of Anthony Taylor and former UFC champ Luke Rockhold. DeMoor, on the other hand, boasts a record of 10-4-1.

Regardless, even if Darren Till doesn’t end up getting the DeMoor fight, he appears to have backup plans.

Darren Till plots two trilogy fights with UFC rivals

The former UFC welterweight title challenger wants to revisit two of the most defining losses of his MMA career—this time under boxing rules. “I’d love my rematch with Masvidal,” he told BloodyElbow. “I’d love to knock him out because he knocked me out, and then we could probably go for the trilogy.”

“It’s the same with Woodley, he submitted me,” he added. Till first fell short against Tyron Woodley in 2018, where he was submitted, before suffering his first knockout defeat to Jorge Masvidal at UFC London in 2019. Till also mentioned Nate Diaz as another major option as he targets a return early next year.

While it looks like Chase DeMoor and Darren Till may end up fighting for the Misfits heavyweight title, things don’t always go as planned. Although Till appears to have backup plans to face his former rivals, it’s yet to be seen whether they agree. Which fight excites you the most?