Darren Till Crosses a Line With Dillon Danis Despite Mental Health Confession After Logan Paul Loss

In October 2023, Dillon Danis endured a humiliating defeat at the hands of Logan Paul. A mixed martial artist by trade, Danis looked out of his depth in the boxing ring, and his unsportsmanlike conduct ultimately led to a disqualification. The loss stung even more given the heated buildup to the bout—Danis had launched a barrage of personal attacks on Paul’s then-fiancée, Nina Agdal, via social media. Those comments not only fueled pre-fight tension but also sparked an ongoing lawsuit.

“I don’t know, man, it’s been tough for me,” Dillon Danis, who is scheduled to face Warren Spencer at Misfits Boxing 22 for an MMA fight, told Wade Plemons. “Since that day, I’ve been like suicidal. Because I know I can beat him, and I know I can do better than that. I’m very competitive, so like, he sucks. I know he sucks.” Since Danis made this confession, he seems to have gotten involved in a back-and-forth with former UFC fighter Darren Till, who will headline the Misfits 22 event on August 30th against former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold.

A couple of days ago, ‘The Gorilla’ shared a video on X showing himself on a ski ergometer, grinding through a workout as part of his preparation for the Rockhold fight. “Friday night work… @MisfitsBoxing Aug 30th TillXRockhold,” Till captioned the post. The clip quickly caught Dillon Danis’ attention, prompting him to offer some unsolicited advice. “You need to be training technique, etc.,” Danis replied, adding, “You’re not doing a ski competition. This was your downfall in the UFC, jeez man.”

After a promising start with a title shot against Tyron Woodley in 2018, Till suffered a submission loss that marked the beginning of a decline. His record post-title shot included several losses, notably to Derek Brunson and Dricus du Plessis, where he struggled with grappling and ground control. Injuries, such as a broken collarbone, further disrupted his momentum. Ultimately, Till left the UFC on February 28, 2023, after requesting his release to pursue other interests.

Regardless, Danis’ advice didn’t sit well with Till, who seemed to retaliate by crossing the line—taking aim at Danis’ confession about suicidal thoughts. “You wouldn’t know about a downfall in the UFC cos you couldn’t make it there,” Till wrote back, adding, “#BellatorBum #SuicideWatchSinceLoganBeatYouUp.” However, the exchange didn’t end there—if anything, it only fueled the fire, with their feud growing even more heated.

Dillon Danis calls Darren Till a quitter

Following Till’s response, Danis was motivated to hit Till where it hurts. Danis, once again, brought up Till’s UFC career, where a lot of voices claimed at the time that Till would quit at the first sight of adversity. “Because, unlike you, winning means everything to me,” Danis claimed. “You don’t care if you win or lose, you give up at the first [sign] of adversity, that’s why you’re a journeyman. We’re cut from different cloth.”

However, Till wouldn’t let the feud end with Danis getting the last word in. “UFC – the cloth I was in. Bellator – you’re cloth,” Till wrote back. “Definitely different cloths. If winning meant everything to you, you wouldn’t have let Anthony Taylor one bomb you and laugh straight after it, Dillon…” Till, of course, scored a win over Anthony Taylor at the Misfits 20 event earlier this year. Interestingly, Danis and Taylor share a long-standing rivalry, stemming from a brawl that broke out after Danis confronted KSI during a Misfits media day appearance.

Even though Darren Till and Dillon Danis are set to face different opponents, a rivalry seems to be brewing between the two mixed martial artists. Whether it leads to a boxing match or even an MMA clash remains to be seen—but if it does, it’s bound to be entertaining. What do you think about the possibility of that fight?