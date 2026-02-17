Deen the Great Gets Slapped After Disrespecting Powerlifter’s Wife on Rampage Jackson’s Kick Stream

FAFO culture is growing in popularity. Yet, some people learn that the hard way, like boxer Deen The Great, real name Nurideen Shahid Shabazz. The 25-year-old recently appeared in Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson’s double date live stream, which didn’t end well for him. Things were chill until Shabazz crossed paths with powerlifter and influencer Larry Wheels and his wife, Sheyla, and decided to act up.

“Can I get a hug?” Shabazz boldly asked Sheyla.

He was clearly attempting to flirt with Wheels’ wife right in front of him, prompting the 31-year-old to step in and shut it down immediately. Even Rampage Jackson intervened, trying to talk some sense into Shabazz, whom viewers speculated was heavily intoxicated.

“Don’t disrespect this motherf—ker like that…” Jackson warned Deen.

Jackson attempted to difuse the tension by jokingly pretending to hug Wheels’ wife himself before quickly apologizing. However, Deen seemed determined to make a bad situation worse, arguing with Rampage and insisting he be allowed to do as he pleased.

“F—k this n—a.. This nigga spun me around like I’m gonna be respectful,” Deen said. “His wife is up for grabs.”

Deen then moved closer to Sheyla again, but Wheels stepped in once more, telling the 25-year-old to keep his hands to himself. His patience finally snapped when Deen refused to back down and made another attempt to touch her. Wheels responded with a sharp slap across Deen’s face, sending him stumbling out of the camera’s frame.

“I was waiting for that f—king moment,” Wheels said in the aftermath.

Rampage, meanwhile, appeared to relish the outcome.

“That was a real a— slap,” Rampage mocked Deen. “Get in the van.”

Notably, this is not the first time Deen The Great has displayed such behavior, suggesting he doesn’t need alcohol to act this way.

Deen The Great makes vile comment about opponent’s mother

Last year in December, Shabazz was set to face Amado Vargas on a Misfits card. However, during a press conference, Vargas’ mother shouted from the crowd. This didn’t sit well with the 25-year-old, who responded by disrespecting her.

“Stay out of this, go make a quesadilla you fat b—k,” Deen said. “… You in Dubai, go in the kitchen… Shut up, you can’t fight for your son… You go low, we go lower. Listen, this an eye for an eye… I told your fat a– stay out of it, you didn’t want to stay out of it.”

Vargas, who belongs to a family of boxers, couldn’t get the edge in trash talk. However, when the fight finally happened, Vargas convincingly defeated him via unanimous decision. This was Deen’s first career loss, and he hasn’t fought since.

It appears that what Amado Vargas could not teach Deen The Great inside the ring, Larry Wheels taught him outside of it. What did you think about the incident?