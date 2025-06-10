“Desperate” Jake Paul Left Embarrassed Over Jones vs. Ngannou PFL Offer by Dana White’s Support

It all kicked off when Francis Ngannou’s longtime coach, Eric Nicksick, reignited the buzz about a potential UFC comeback. Speaking to Home of Fight, Nicksick hinted that enough time has passed since Francis Ngannou’s dramatic exit from the UFC for the two sides to bury the hatchet. According to him, it was never personal, it was business. And with heavyweight chaos still swirling, Nicksick believes the door is very much open. He even gave props to Tom Aspinall, saying he fully deserves a title shot. However, nothing concrete about that bout has surfaced yet. Then comes the curveball: Francis Ngannou is still tied to the PFL, and that complicates everything.

Remember, this all goes back to the fight that never was, Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou. Back when Jonathan Dwight made his long-anticipated move from light heavyweight to heavyweight, Francis Ngannou had already walked away from the UFC, leaving that dream clash in the dust. Dana White even admitted in 2023, “Jon Jones wanted that fight the whole time. We tried to make the fight with Francis ]Ngannou]…” but it never happened. And when Francis Ngannou signed with the PFL, it only widened the gap. But now, the rumor mill is spinning again, fueled in part by none other than Jake Paul, who’s not just a fighter but also a PFL co-owner. “No different than Mayweather McGregor. Two promotions coming together to put on a global event for the fans,” he wrote on X, teasing a possible cross-promotional mega-event, two years after the Cameroonian famously parted ways with the UFC.

The PFL clearly wants this fight and badly. Why? Because a clash between Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones isn’t just another bout; it’s the heavyweight superfight fans have been dreaming about for years. Now, if you wonder why is Jake Paul referencing the 2017 Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor crossover megafight, it’s because that blockbuster fight (which earned Conor McGregor a whopping $130 million), co-promoted by UFC and Mayweather Promotions, proved that two different brands could come together for the right price and spectacle.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

And guess what? Jon Jones seems totally on board. Just days ago, the reigning UFC heavyweight champ took to X and posted a message that turned heads: “I’m hearing Francis Ngannou is still interested… now we’re talking… Two kings from different roads. Not just one legend facing a mouth that’s hot right now, but two real legacies colliding. That’s the kind of fight that actually adds something special to my story. 👑🔥 At least from my point of view.”

And Francis Ngannou didn’t waste time replying either. “You take care of the UFC, I’ll take care of the PFL, and we’ll finally find out who’s the KING OF THE HEAVYWEIGHT. 🤴,” he wrote back. And to make things even juicier, PFL founder Donn Davis publicly laid out a wild offer: “WINNER TAKE ALL… Francis Wins … @PFLMMA and Francis split 100% of the event profits. Jon Wins … @UFC and Jon split 100% of the event profits.” With both fighters aligned and Jake Paul pushing from the PFL side, this thing is practically gift-wrapped. On paper, at least.

But there’s one problem, and fans aren’t letting it slide. There’s only one person who can give a green light to this historic showdown. And by the looks of it, he may not be feeling so generous. Who are we talking about here? It’s the UFC Prez, Dana White.

As Jake Paul wants Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou, is he dreaming big or just delusional?

One user nailed it with a blunt tweet: “Dana would never agree.” Another went even further, saying, “Lmao… Where is the PUBLIC apology to Dana? Who do you think you are? Wake up, Snake Paul… and PFL with their $25 tickets. Lolz.” The sentiment? Francis Ngannou burned a bridge when he left the UFC, pursued two high-profile boxing bouts, one with Tyson Fury and the other with Anthony Joshua, and lost both, without ever making peace with the man who once signed his checks.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And honestly, it’s hard to ignore that perspective. Dana White has never been one to play nice with rival promotions, and fans know it. One user put it plainly: “Dana would never give another MMA promotion a chance to get views/business off the UFC’s name. But as a fan, I’d love that sh-t.” That’s the catch-22 here! The UFC has very little to gain from this fight in terms of revenue or brand leverage, especially since PFL would reap the most attention. But from a fan’s standpoint? A battle between Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou is pure MMA gold. And there are even whispers that this fight could be “bigger than Mayweather vs. McGregor” if done right.

via Imago Source: Imago

Still, not everyone’s buying into Jake Paul’s sales pitch. One user broke it down: “Extremely different if Jones is bringing the belt. Also, it’s the same sport—not a different sport. This isn’t happening.” The point here? Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor worked because it was a novelty, a boxer vs. MMA fighter crossing into unfamiliar territory. But Jones vs. Ngannou is two MMA legends doing what they do best, in the same cage, under similar rules. There’s no crossover novelty, and with Jones holding the UFC belt, there’s no way Dana White would want to risk that prestige.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jake Paul didn’t escape the heat either. “Jake, stick to fighting washed up fighters. Don’t talk about this stupid idea🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️,” one user mocked. It’s no secret that Jake Paul’s résumé is stacked with aging MMA veterans and out-of-prime boxers. With his upcoming bout against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on June 28th, critics see more of the same. But here’s the thing: Jake Paul, the fighter, and Jake Paul, the promoter, are two very different beasts. Whether it’s championing women’s boxing with an all-female card or turning influencer fights into sellout shows, ‘The Problem Child’ has proven that he knows how to drive headlines and ticket sales.

Still, skepticism lingers. “It’s obviously different,” another user argued. Pointing at Jake Paul the user wrote, “You and Donn look desperate to try anything to save PFL. Not a good look. Mayweather isn’t in the MMA business. The UFC is.” Translation? This isn’t about spectacle, this is about survival. While Mayweather’s team had no stake in MMA, the UFC does, and Dana White won’t easily hand over his crown jewel division to help prop up a rival. So while the fighters and fans might be onboard, the only question that really matters now is: will Dana White ever budge? What do you think? And if Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones really materializes, who do you think wins?