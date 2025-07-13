Did Jake Paul Pay for Ben Askren’s Lung Transplant With $500 K Donation?

Jake Paul has made headlines for many things—his viral YouTube stunts, controversial boxing bouts, and brash persona as ‘The Problem Child.’ But generosity and compassion? Not usually part of the package. That perception took a surprising turn when one of his former opponents, ex-UFC fighter Ben Askren, had a near-death experience—and an unexpected gesture from Paul that left many stunned. So, what exactly happened?

The thing is, in May 2025, the 40-year-old Olympic wrestler was hospitalized in Wisconsin due to severe pneumonia, which was made worse by a staph infection. It caused irreparable lung damage, leading to lung failure. During this time, he was placed on a ventilator and in a medically induced coma for about 45 days. He needed a double-lung transplant, and that’s where Jake Paul came in!

Jake Paul chips in $500,000

On June 28, Jake Paul stepped into the ring against former middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. After securing a victory, Paul shifted the spotlight to Ben Askren, pledging that he and his brother would make a sizeable donation toward Askren’s double-lung transplant surgery. Paul didn’t hold back in calling out the insurance company that denied Askren coverage. “It’s just insane. Insurance is a f****** scam, and it’s so sad,” Paul said.

“Right when you need these companies, they’re not there, and it’s f***** up. And his insurance denied him to get the double-lung transplant, which is also one of the most expensive surgeries, which is why they denied it. And it just sucks,” he added. Paul even took aim at UFC President Dana White for not stepping in to help, though it remains unclear whether White ever did.

Askren’s transplant was estimated to cost around $2 million. On June 24, 2025, he was officially placed on the transplant list, prompting his family to launch a fundraiser through the ‘Help Hope Live’ campaign to cover the medical expenses and post-operative care. Thanks to Paul’s support—and donations from countless others—the goal was met.

Just days later, on June 30, 2025, Askren underwent a successful double-lung transplant after a donor was found. His life was saved, though not without lasting impact.

Ben Askren lost 50 pounds in 45 days

After the procedure, the former MMA fighter revealed that he lost 50 pounds in just 45 days after his battle with pneumonia, which needed a double-lung transplant. In a deeply emotional Instagram post, the 40-year-old said, “I actually just read through my wife’s journal because I don’t remember anything between April 28th and July 2. I only died four times, where the ticker stopped for about 20 seconds. Not ideal.”

USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC 239-Masvidal vs Askren, Jul 6, 2019 Las Vegas, NV, USA Ben Askren blue gloves is assessed by medical personnel after being knocked out with a knee by Jorge Masvidal not pictured at T-Mobile Arena. Jorge Masvidal set a new record for the fastest knockout in UFC history with five seconds. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports, 06.07.2019 20:17:04, 13012607, T-Mobile Arena, Jorge Masvidal, UFC, Ben Askren, MMA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStephenxR.xSylvaniex 13012607

Askren added that he discovered while learning to use everything he weighed 147 pounds post-surgery—his lightest since he was 15. “I haven’t been 147 pounds since I was 15 years old,” he said. Despite the physical toll that had befallen him, Askren had credited the outpouring of love from the wrestling community as his biggest motivator. “It was almost like I got to be at my own funeral,” he reflected through tears.

Ben Askren is on the path to recovery now, but the generous help from Jake Paul and his brother Logan Paul highlights how people come together when someone is in need. Hopefully, Askren will make a complete recovery and get back to regular life. What do you make of Paul’s generosity?