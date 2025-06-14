Dirty Boxing Championship: Payouts, Livestream and How to watch DBX 2: Rozenstruik vs. Cardoso

In an ambitious move, former UFC title contender Mike Perry, in 2024, launched his very own combat sports organization—Dirty Boxing Championship. The inaugural show, headlined by Yoel Romero, hit the floor in November 2024. The event was so impressive that it soon found an investor in UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones. Thus, began its humble yet powerful journey. And on 22 March 2025, the Dirty Boxing Championship put together its DBX1, also headlined by Yoel Romero. With it, they officially became the new kid on the block.

Now, less than three months later, on June 14, Dirty Boxing is returning to The Hangar in Miami for its second public event, DBX2. With Mike Perry promising even more action, fans are buzzing with excitement. Given how stacked the card is, it could be another successful event for Perry and his promotion.

How much are Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Cardoso, Alex Caceres, and others earning? Estimated Salary and Purse

DBX2 surpasses the scale of Dirty Boxing’s debut event, as Mike Perry successfully recruited several former UFC fighters. Former UFC heavyweight contender Jairzinho Rozenstruik will headline the 12-fight card, facing off against Victor Cardoso. While everyone is aware of Rozenstruik’s accolades, Cardoso, an unknown factor from Brazil, gained attention through viral knockout clips. Perry immediately signed him as a wild-card destroyer, and with his vicious strikes, fans can expect a slugfest.

The co-main event also showcases two former UFC contenders, Alex Caceres and Saidyokub Kakhramonov. Notably, Caceres shed an impressive 20 pounds in just 48 hours to make weight for this bout. The card also includes other ex-UFC fighters such as Jessica-Rose Clark, Francisco Trinaldo, Phil Hawes, and Alex Nicholson. Below is the complete event card:

Order Bout Weight Class Main Event Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Victor Cardoso Heavyweight Co-Main Alex Caceres vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov 146 lb Catchweight Main Card Alex Nicholson vs. Robinson Perez Heavyweight Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Marilia Morais Bantamweight Phil Hawes vs. Sasha Palatnikov Middleweight Prelims Francisco Trinaldo vs. E.C. Moon Welterweight Sheymon Moraes vs. Omari Boyd Lightweight Boston Salmon vs. Lamar Brown Lightweight Guilherme Bastos vs. Milos Janičić Welterweight Pre Show Luis Saldaña vs. Joe Penafiel Featherweight John Marquez vs. Peter Stanonik Welterweight Jose Malespin vs. Gabriel Stankunas Flyweight

At the moment, the exact earnings of the fighters remain undisclosed. However, we can make an educated guess based on industry trends and Dirty Boxing’s precedent. Given Dirty Boxing was ready to offer Darren Till a whopping $350,000 to take on Mike Perry, headliner Jairzinho Rozenstruik, a former UFC heavyweight contender, is likely earning in the $300,000–$400,000 range, consistent with payouts for main event fighters in similar promotions. On the other hand, Cardoso, a less recognized but solid professional, might earn between $80,000 and $120,000.

Coming to the co-main event, given how relentlessly and desperately the UFC veteran Alex Caceres cut down 20 lbs, he must likely be guaranteed at least $75,000–$100,000, not including the potential win bonuses. Kakhramonov, on the other hand, is far less experienced in the UFC. However, with an impressive 10-3 record and a famous victory over Trevin Jones, adding to his draw, we can estimate his earnings to be around $50,000–$70,000.

Coming to the main card, ex-UFC and MMA veterans, Alex Nicholson and Jessica-Rose Clark, will probably earn $60,000-$80,000. In contrast, their opponent, Rob Perez, a regional fighter and rising prospect, Marilia Morais, will most probably get a $30,000-$50,000 payday. The main card will also feature another clash between two ex-UFC guys, with Sasha Palatnikov of Hong Kong taking on USA’s own Phil Hawes.

Hawes, a former NCAA wrestler turned UFC middleweight knockout artist, still has his explosiveness. Given his raw power and thrilling style, he will probably earn around $80,000–$120,000. On the other hand, even though Palatnikov was in the UFC, his 1-2 run is far less admirable, making his estimated pay between $50,000–$70,000.

Additional main card fighters, such as Francisco Trinaldo, E.C. Moon, and Sheymon Moraes, are estimated to earn between $10,000 and $30,000 each, with the undercard/prelim card fighters likely to receive payouts ranging from $5,000 to $15,000. The DBX2 fighters could also see significant bonuses, similar to DBX1, where Dirty Boxing awarded 65,000 in bonuses.

How to watch Dirty Boxing? Livestream details, Time, Date, and more

Mike Perry announced that the DBX2 will stream live for free on DBX’s official YouTube channel. The live stream will be available worldwide, with even the early prelims card streaming live. This is a major win for fans and fighters alike, offering a platform for competitors to showcase their talents. Other streaming platforms like Twitch, Kick, Rumble, and Facebook will also stream the event live.

The pre-show is expected to kick off at 6:00 PM ET (3:00 PM PT and 11:00 PM BST). Despite featuring 12 fights, you can expect the event to be quick and non-stop. Based on the pace of DBX1, the main event should commence between 8:00–9:00 PM ET(5:00–6:00 PM PT and 1:00–2:00 AM BST).

Are you excited for the second major event of Dirty Boxing? Will we see Mike Perry compete in his promotion soon? Let us know your thoughts down below.