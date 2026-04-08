Eddie Hearn Receives Prominent Promoter’s Backing After Dana White Causes Conor Benn “Breakup”

Eddie Hearn may have lost one of his biggest stars to Dana White. But at least he has got the sympathy points from the community. After Jai Opetaia left Matchroom in January, Conor Benn followed in February. According to reports, the Brit signed a $15 million fight contract with Zuffa Boxing to face Regis Prograis on Saturday, April 11, 2026, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. In the aftermath, some revelations surfaced.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Hearn publicly revealed that he lent Benn a total sum of £550,000 during his time within the promotion. Although the English fighter paid the entire sum back to Hearn, it was a risk for the Matchroom Boxing head. That’s especially true if you consider that Benn was nearly sidelined for good when he tested positive for PEDs in 2022, ahead of his October fight against Chris Eubank Jr. And Misfits Boxing co-founder appears to agree.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve given them before, yeah…,” Kalle Sauerland said about the situation. “It’s always worked out for me, no. [I] not gonna not gonna go into detail. Have I always gotten my money back? Absolutely not. Absolutely not. Have you got security in a contract? Yeah, I’d argue you wouldn’t get out of the bank. [But] what happens if [the boxer] pulls his Achilles and never wants to box again?

“So, the security part, you got side with Eddie,” he added. There ain’t much security in a contract because the guy’s got [to] fight as well, you know. So, it’s a tricky one. I’m gonna always side with a promoter, of course. But I can, you know, I’m just gonna see Conor’s point of view, I guess, as well, somewhere. But I do feel for Eddie because I’ve been there before. I know it’s like a weird breakup.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Conor Benn signed a promotional deal with Matchroom Boxing in 2016 and made his debut under the banner later that year. The partnership endured through both highs and setbacks as Benn steadily built his record. It was also thanks to Matchroom that his long-anticipated clashes with rival Chris Eubank Jr. were eventually brought to fruition.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the end of the day, boxers are prizefighters, and it’s hard to fault them for signing with promoters willing to offer the biggest purses. Dana White’s Zuffa Boxing has been particularly aggressive in this regard, especially in its early stages. The promotion already has a deal in place with Paramount to stage between 12 and 18 events annually, with plans to expand further.

It’s also worth mentioning that Dana White’s ongoing feud with Eddie Hearn has fueled suggestions that his moves to sign Conor Benn and Jai Opetaia were, at least in part, driven by a desire to get back at Hearn. In the meantime, Benn has also offered his own perspective amid the escalating tension with his former promoter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conor Benn says Eddie Hearn never gave him a cent

The British boxer has pushed back against claims from Eddie Hearn, insisting his former promoter never gave him any money during the toughest period of his career. Speaking on The Overlap with Gary Neville, Benn rejected suggestions that Matchroom Boxing supported him financially following his failed drug tests.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It all fell on me,” Benn said. “Nobody paid my legal bills; he didn’t lend me a cent. I paid the legal bills myself. Nobody called me to see if I had food on the table—I had to do that myself.

Hearn, who had publicly backed Benn throughout his suspension and dispute, previously claimed he helped the fighter through those challenges. However, Benn’s version sharply contradicts that narrative.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now aligned with Zuffa Boxing under Dana White, Benn suggests the experience reshaped his outlook.

“Nobody will defend you when you’re done and gone. That three years taught me what I know.

When asked to compare his earnings at Zuffa Boxing with what he made at Matchroom Boxing, Conor Benn said the difference is drastic.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s not even close,” he added. “Until you’re in that position, you won’t know; any fight can be the last fight. I promised myself I’d never feel that way again.”

It appears Dana White has managed to create a rift between Conor Benn and Eddie Hearn. Despite getting a massive paycheck, Conor Benn has to fight again. It will be interesting to see what Benn does next.