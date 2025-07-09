Ex-UFC Champ Joins Manny Pacquiao’s Gruelling Camp for Mario Barrios

The return of Manny Pacquiao has brought back the magic that was missing from boxing for a while. Everyone wants to be a part of the thrilling quest where the 46-year-old Filipino legend aims to become the oldest welterweight world champion in history, beating his own previous record. Despite it being a superhuman task against a fighting champion like Mario Barrios, in his prime at 30, everyone wants to believe it is possible.

WBO junior welterweight champion Teofimo Lopez has been a constant presence beside Manny Pacquiao while at camp, training and running alongside PacMan during his runs at Griffith Park in LA. Vergil Ortiz Jr., Marc Castro, and Emiliano Vargas soon followed Teo, joining Pacquiao during one of his steep climbs. And as the WBC welterweight championship bout is only a week and a half away, former women’s UFC featherweight champion Cristiane Justino Venncio, aka Cris Cyborg, also joined Manny Pacquiao, reflecting on the motivation that the Filipino legend has provided her with.

A run to reignite the spark

On Tuesday, just a day before her 40th birthday, Cyborg joined the eight-division world champion during his daily run. Like always, the legend was not alone. A massive herd of aspiring boxers and fitness enthusiasts had gathered around the 46-year-old following him every step of the way. And Cyborg was more than happy to be part of the crowd. The PFL Super Featherweight Champion shared the moment on her Instagram, while reflecting, “Tomorrow I will turn 40 years old 🎂 running with Boxing icon @mannypacquiao as he gets ready to fight for the WBC world Championship at 46 years old was both motivating and inspiring!”

The clip also featured a brief interview with the 40-year-old, noting how this run has re-ignited her spark for the sport. “Seeing Pacquiao is 46 years old, gonna fight for the world title in boxing motivated me,” she stated. In October 2024, Cyborg captured her PFL title to become the first and only Quintuple‑champion in MMA history. After securing titles in Strikeforce, Invicta FC, UFC, and Bellator, it was her first title win in her fifth promotion.

However, at 40 years old, competing at the top level gets harder with each passing day. The constant deterioration of the body makes it harder to even move, let alone compete. So, this run was the exact push she needed. “His energy, we running together. He’s motivating people around him. And I’m just gonna turn 40. I say, I have some miles to go and, he motivated me for sure,” she shared hopefully.

Moreover, this is not the first time that Cyborg has turned to Manny Pacquiao for motivation. Back in 2016, the MMA veteran joined the Filipino icon on the same course ahead of his Timothy Bradley Jr. fight. Indeed, Pacquiao’s legacy has inspired countless athletes to push themselves. This sentiment isn’t just echoed by his fans—former rival Marco Antonio Barrera, too, recently affirmed it as well.

Manny Pacquiao continues to inspire both inside and outside the ring

A few hours ago, Premier Boxing shared a clip of Barrera predicting the upcoming Pacquiao vs Barrios fight. The Mexican boxing icon acknowledged it as the golden opportunity for Barrios to shut every critic down. Speaking about PacMan, the Mexican added, “The bond and closeness with fans has a heart that makes everyone like him. He likes to put on a show, he gives himself to the people and most importantly he becomes a warrior in the ring. Well, I have a lot of respect for him. I really couldn’t speak ill of him.”

Despite suffering two losses to Manny Pacquiao, Barrera’s confession underscores the revered status the Kibawe native holds in boxing. The 46-year-old has inspired countless athletes in his youth and continues to do so well into his forties. Barrera believes it will be a sensational showcase between two warriors, where anyone could win. However, if it were up to him, he’d want Manny Pacquiao to claim victory right away.

“I would be very sad to see the eight division champion and Hall of Famer be defeated. Seeing him defeated would break my heart. I hope it doesn’t happen… But if it’s the other way around and Mario Barrios wins, he’ll prove he’s the best,” he added, once again acknowledging Manny Pacquiao’s greatness.

The Filipino icon has constantly claimed that he is ready to compete at a higher level. However, boxing has humbled even the greatest of champions. So, let’s just hope Manny Pacquiao comes through, for us as well as him. What do you think?