Fans Troubled by Latest Tony Ferguson News

Once a dominant force in the lightweight division, former UFC champion Tony Ferguson struck fear into his opponents with a remarkable 12-fight win streak from 2013 to 2020. At his peak, it seemed like his reign would never end. But as time went on, the momentum shifted. What was once a legendary streak turned into a painful downfall, as Ferguson went on to lose eight consecutive fights. But even worse news followed.

In January of this year, the UFC officially parted ways with Tony Ferguson, bringing an end to his 14-year tenure with the promotion. But the 41-year-old isn’t done just yet. Refusing to hang up his gloves, ‘El Cucuy’ is eyeing a new chapter in his combat sports journey. In a recent interview with Red Corner MMA, Ferguson revealed his next ambition—stepping into the boxing ring and becoming a multisport athlete as he prepares for his professional boxing debut.

Tony Ferguson hates that stupid word

MMA legend Tony Ferguson recently took on a hosting role at the Hype Fighting Championship in Phuket, where he revealed his return to action. “I’m going into camp… I have a fight on August 30th in boxing,” he stated. Although Ferguson declined to name his opponent, he expressed confidence about his comeback, declaring, “One win changes everything.” While many speculated retirement following his UFC release, Ferguson never officially stepped away from combat sports.

In fact, he seems repelled by the idea of retirement altogether. “A lot of people use that stupid f***ing word retirement,” he said. “I don’t use that I’m still competing, I’m 41, I’m faster than I guarantee you every f***ing person that’s in here.” Ferguson emphasized his elite fitness, noting his training with former Navy SEAL David Goggins. “My mind and my body are on A+. And right now, I am sharp and I’m getting sharper,” he reassured.

But Ferguson isn’t stopping at boxing. When asked if he would focus solely on the sport, he responded, “I’m doing everything, and what I wanted to do was play multiple sports. I might go travel for baseball, for pro…” While Ferguson remains confident in his abilities, fans were far more skeptical, expressing their doubts in the comment section of the post.

Jake Paul dragged into the mix

Having seen Ferguson’s downward spiral firsthand, fans were more concerned about his return than excited. One user tried to warn Ferguson about the consequences of his actions. “His mentality is young, his body is old. Just retire, [these two] don’t go with each other,” the user commented. However, from the looks of things, the 41-year-old will go through with what he has planned.

Another user praised Ferguson for his physique, but wasn’t onboard with his decision. “Might be in good shape for a 41-year-old, still shouldn’t fight,” the user commented. While not ideal, it’s nothing new for a fighter to continue competing past 40.

The next user didn’t seem to mind Ferguson fighting at 41, but had another concern. “Please don’t fight Jake Paul,” the user urged. Jake Paul has developed a reputation for picking opponents who are past their prime. And considering several MMA veterans have taken that path, it’s not far-fetched to think Ferguson may do the same.

Someone else had just three words for the MMA legend. “Just retire, dude,” the user commented. Notably, even UFC President Dana White had asked Ferguson to retire after his loss to Paddy Pimblett at UFC 296.

While most people seemed concerned about Fuergoson, this user decided to mock the former UFC champion. “Tony is the type of guy who wins in shadow boxing by submission,” the user wrote. Fuergoson is coming off a first-round submission loss to Michael Chiesa at UFC Abu Dhabi on August 3, 2024.

Needless to say, public interest in seeing Tony Ferguson compete again—whether in the ring or the octagon—appears to be fading. While his return seems inevitable, it remains to be seen who the 41-year-old will face in his boxing debut. Do you think Ferguson should keep fighting, or is it time for ‘El Cucuy’ to step away for good?