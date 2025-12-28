First Look Into Dana White’s Zuffa Boxing Roster Ahead of 2026 Event

It’s almost time! 2025 has less than a week left, as the UFC prepares to enter a new era of broadcasting with Paramount. Alongside the MMA promotion, its sister company, Zuffa Boxing, led by long-time UFC CEO Dana White, is also about to launch its own first-ever boxing event in 2026 on Paramount+ and CBS.

The event is expected to air on January 23rd, a day before the UFC’s own first event of 2026. While there’s plenty of friction regarding the proposed changes to the Muhammad Ali Act, which will allow Zuffa Boxing to operate, it hasn’t dulled the excitement. Meanwhile, boxing journalist Dan Rafael has recently shared the first look at the promotion’s roster.

Who all are on Zuffa Boxing’s roster?

According to Rafael, Jose Valenzuela and Radzhab Butaev are among the names set to feature on cards promoted by the newly formed promotion in 2026. And they aren’t the only ones. “Per sources, some Zuffa Boxing signees for its league that begins in Jan & will stream on Paramount+,” Rafael wrote on X earlier today, before revealing a list of fighters.

“Former WBA 140 titlist Jose Valenzuela; former WBA ‘regular’ 147 titlist Radzhab Butaev; 130 Justin Viloria; 135 Eridson Garcia, who upset Taiga Imanaga on Inoue-Picasso card; 160 Vito Mielnicki, 168 Misael Rodriguez,” he added. Valenzuela, of course, pulled off a shocking upset over Isaac Cruz late last year to capture the WBA super lightweight title.

However, his momentum stalled earlier this year, as he dropped a unanimous decision to Gary Antuanne Russell in March 2025. Butaev, meanwhile, is riding a bit more positivity, coming off a unanimous decision victory over Artem Pugach in November.

The remaining names on the list aren’t exactly marquee attractions, reinforcing the idea that Zuffa Boxing isn’t aiming to lure the sport’s highest-paid stars. There’s a strong argument that many of these boxers weren’t commanding massive paydays to begin with.

That said, this is unlikely to be the complete roster. More fighters are expected to join the promotion, though Zuffa Boxing will probably have to shop from the lower end of the market. Convincing boxers who already earn significantly more elsewhere to take a pay cut would be a tough sell.

Regardless, whether Zuffa can put on a worthwhile show with this talent is yet to be seen. In the meantime, though, UFC’s own former fighter has a message for Zuffa Boxing.

Anderson Silva asks Dana White to respect boxing

Zuffa Boxing’s new league has already ruffled some feathers, particularly due to White’s push to amend the Ali Act. While White argues the proposed Muhammad Ali American Boxing Revival Act would offer fighters more freedom, critics fear it could weaken protections and lead to exploitation.

Anderson Silva, who recently defeated Tyron Woodley in a boxing match on the Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua card, addressed the issue in an interview with Fight Hub TV. “People need to respect the boxing community,” Silva said. “That’s the point. That’s my own concern.”

Questioned about Dana White’s chances of replicating his MMA success in boxing, Silva remained cautious. “When you make something to help the sport and help the athletes, OK,” he said. “But when you try to do something to control the whole thing, this is bad. This is very bad.”

That being said, it appears Zuffa Boxing has everything in place and set for launch. But can this league replicate the success of UFC in a sport where money dominates the conversation?