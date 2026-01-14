Forbes Honoree Hints at Major Saudi Money Shift as Dana White Enters Boxing’s Power Game

UFC CEO Dana White is set to launch his new boxing venture, Zuffa Boxing, backed by UFC’s parent company, TKO Group, along with Saudi Arabia. The promotion will host its first boxing event on January 23, marking the beginning of what could redefine the future of boxing. However, Antonio McMillion, a Forbes Next 1000 Honoree, believes the move could signal a downturn for boxers.

The sport has long been plagued by corruption, with fighters often avoiding elite competition to preserve their undefeated records. While Zuffa Boxing aims to eliminate that issue by enforcing tougher matchups, McMillion speculates whether this could lead to a decline in massive paydays traditionally earned by top boxers.

Dana White may turn boxing into UFC

Earlier today, McMillion took to X to voice his concerns. “Saudi is gradually pulling back from funding Boxing events outside of TKO,” he wrote. Oddly enough, a Saudi-backed bout between Shakur Stevenson and Teofimo Lopez is scheduled to take place on January 31. However, McMillion believes that could be among the final events His Excellency Turki Alalshikh is willing to fund.

“It will [be] interesting to see how fighters who were over paid with him adapt. My prediction is Turki severely damaged the market. Guys have inflated purse expectations. With no Turk it will be spooky lol,” he added. McMillion’s point holds for fighters such as Tyson Fury, who earned inflated purses in bouts against Oleksandr Usyk—fights that were made possible largely thanks to Turki’s financial backing.

The same can be said for the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford matchup. Regardless, McMillion feels Saudi investment will soon be redirected toward the UFC and Dana White’s boxing ambitions. “I think the Saudi money is going to go towards what TKO and Dana is doing in Boxing. That was the plan for a while now. They will still be heavily invested in boxing just not with the Big 5 promotion companies,” he added.

He later clarified his stance, stating, “I didn’t say that they were abruptly leaving, I said ‘Gradually.’ Also, I’m not here to break [any] news, I’m not a reporter or blogger. But I don’t make hot takes or clickbait.”

Confirmed or not, if this proves true, Dana White’s Zuffa Boxing is unlikely to offer fighters the kind of massive paydays only elite boxers command. However, many fighters expected to sign with the promotion were never major draws to begin with, making mega paychecks improbable. Fighters with that level of pull would be unlikely to join Zuffa unless significant financial incentives were on the table.

In the meantime, Zuffa’s first boxing event appears to have already finalized its lineup.

Callum Walsh will headline the first Zuffa Boxing event

The inaugural Zuffa Boxing card will unfold at the UFC APEX, the night before UFC 324, with undefeated Irish prospect Callum Walsh facing veteran Carlos Ocampo in a junior middleweight main event. White announced the matchup while speaking with Stephen A. Smith.

“The boxing match is the night before, the 23rd,” White said. “When I talk about matchmaking, I’m going to have all these up-and-coming guys. We have this kid named Ocampo, who is a seasoned veteran. His only losses are in title fights. He has more knockouts than Callum has fights.”

Walsh has a long-standing relationship with White, with several bouts airing on UFC Fight Pass. “Callum, undefeated, 15-0, and it’s the main event,” White added. “Should be a badass boxing event.”

Whether Zuffa Boxing ushers in a new era of boxing, where Saudi aid is offered only to Dana White, is yet to be seen. But White appears to be promising a brighter future for the sport. What do you think Turki will do?