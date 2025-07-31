Former MMA Star Opens Up on Painful Realization That Made Her Transition to Boxing

Boxing continues to lure mixed martial artists with its lucrative purses and comparatively less grueling demands than its Octagon counterpart. As this trend gains momentum, 35-year-old Molly McCann becomes the latest combat sports athlete to make the leap. The tenacious Brit announced her retirement from the UFC after a loss against Alexia Thainara, bringing the curtain down on a decade-long career marked by resilience, grit, and an unyielding fighting spirit.

Nicknamed ‘Meatball,’ McCann steps away from her MMA career with a record of 14 wins and 8 losses. She’s now set to begin a new chapter in combat sports, having signed with British boxing promoter Matchroom Boxing. McCann will make her professional boxing debut on September 13, fighting on the undercard of the Lewis Crocker vs. Paddy Donovan rematch at Windsor Park in Belfast. While her opponent has yet to be announced, McCann hasn’t held back from discussing the motivation behind her transition from the cage to the ring.

“In all honesty, my body just couldn’t take the impact of the MMA anymore,” McCann told Sky Sports in a recent interview. “I suffered quite a heavy leg break last year… I couldn’t take the kicks anymore.” Notably, during UFC 304 on July 27, 2024, McCann broke her leg after throwing the first kick against Bruna Brasil. “I think when you’ve got a bit of a chink in the armour or an Achilles heel, there’s no point just fighting for money,” she revealed her painful realization.

The Brit explained that while some athletes continue to fight despite such injuries, she doesn’t compete for the same reasons. “I come from boxing, I come from the amateur game, and it was always my dream to be a professional boxer. And the wonderful Mr. Eddie Hearn and everyone at Matchroom gave me that opportunity, so I’m absolutely buzzing to be fair,” she added during the interview. Before fully committing to MMA, McCann had an amateur boxing background. In a March 2024 interview with Sky Sports, McCann even claimed she won a national title.

Eddie Hearn, her new boxing promoter, also seems to back that claim.

Eddie Hearn is delighted to have Molly McCann join the Matchroom roster

Matchroom’s Eddie Hearn is no stranger to promoting big names, including the likes of Anthony Joshua and Katie Taylor. With McCann joining the ranks, the British Promoter seems proud to have won McCann over his competitors. “She’ll compete now as a boxer, and about time, I’d like to say as well, a former ABA champion, everyone knows the ability as a boxer, obviously been a massive star within the UFC and built her profile globally as well,” Hearn said.

With McCann’s debut fight on the horizon, Hearn expressed his excitement over the former MMA star choosing his promotion over others. “We’re delighted to start the journey, delighted she chose Matchroom, going to be fighting all around the world, and there are going to be some massive nights. We want to keep her nice and active,” Hearn said.

Molly McCann has undoubtedly found success in MMA, where her boxing skills often stood out inside the octagon. But as she transitions to the boxing ring, the real question is: can she maintain the same ferocity against seasoned boxers? If you could pick her first opponent, who would you want to see McCann face in the ring?