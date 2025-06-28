Georges St-Pierre Warns Jake Paul of “Big Mistake” Hours Before Chavez Jr. Fight

Widely considered the greatest mixed martial artist of all time, Georges St-Pierre has issued a blunt warning to Jake Paul ahead of his upcoming bout with former middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. And this warning? It doesn’t concern Paul’s opponent—it’s about Paul himself, and the ghost of a loss he might not have shaken off.

With an 11-1 pro boxing record, ‘The Problem Child’ has mostly fought aging MMA veterans and faded boxers. But in February 2023, he took a daring leap, facing an actual boxer, Tommy Fury. The result? His first and only defeat. Since then, Paul hasn’t made that mistake again. But according to St-Pierre, that’s not the real issue.

Appearing on the IMPAULSIVE podcast hosted by Jake’s brother, Logan Paul, the UFC Hall of Famer reflected on his own loss to Matt Serra and how obsessing over revenge almost derailed him. “I was obsessed with revenge,” St-Pierre admitted. “One of my sports psychologists had me write ‘Serra’ on a brick. I had to carry it in my training bag every day—until I couldn’t take it anymore. Then he made me go to the St. Lawrence River and throw the brick in.”

It was a symbolic act of letting go. And now, GSP is urging Paul to do the same. “My point is—it’s old, and it must stink like crazy,” he said, metaphorically referring to Jake’s fixation on Fury. “But you need to focus on the next task. Because [if you don’t], that could be a big mistake.” It’s worth noting that while Paul has fought five times since then, Fury has only stepped into the ring twice and took all of 2024 off.

Regardless, from the looks of Paul’s actions, it appears ‘El Gallo’ has taken GSP’s warning seriously.

Jake Paul says Tommy Fury needs him; he has other options

The 28-year-old is clear about how a fight against Tommy Fury can materialize—on his terms. Speaking ahead of his fight with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., Paul claimed Fury has “priced himself out” of a second bout, despite Paul being eager to settle the score. Emphasizing that his legacy doesn’t hinge on Fury, he added, “I’m the only thing that Tommy has. I don’t need Tommy.” With a world title run in mind, Paul says his focus has shifted.

“I would love to avenge the loss 1,000 per cent,” Paul admitted, “but there’s 15 people with massive names waiting to fight me.” For now, he insists, there are bigger opportunities ahead—and he’s not waiting around. “The only thing left to do in the sport is to become world champion.” While the door remains open for Fury, Paul says it’ll only happen if his rival gets “realistic.”

That being said, it appears Jake Paul has taken GSP’s advice long before he had to say it. However, does this mean there won’t be a rematch between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury? It’s unlikely, but never say never. Who do you think will win the rematch?