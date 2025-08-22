Holly Holm Issues Dire Warning to Save Fans From Getting Scammed After Boxing Return With Jake Paul’s MVP

Former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm made her highly anticipated return to the boxing ring this past June, facing Yolanda Guadalupe Vega Ochoa after inking a deal with Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) in May. The two squared off on June 28 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, serving as part of the undercard for Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

At 43, Holm defied expectations, delivering a masterful performance and cruising to a dominant, unanimous decision victory. Yet, nearly two months after her triumphant return to the squared circle, ‘The Preacher’s Daughter’ has issued a stark warning to her fans. Taking to social media earlier today, she shared a crucial message aimed at protecting supporters from being deceived by online scams.

“I’ve had multiple reports of scams using Al videos for meet and greets,” Holly Holm wrote in the caption of her latest Instagram post. “Please don’t share personal info. I only use verified accounts and won’t negotiate via social media.” Meanwhile, she also shared a picture in the post, further getting her point across.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Holm (@hollyholm) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

“Someone is pretending to be me and offering fake meet & greets. Please know I am NOT doing this,” Holm added in the picture. “Don’t send money. Don’t share personal info. Only trust updates from my verified accounts.” According to the Global Anti-Scam Alliance, scammers stole over $1.03 trillion globally in 2024 alone, which is more than the GDPs of some nations.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What’s even worse is that a mere 4 percent of those victims ever managed to recover their money. Meanwhile, things in the US aren’t any better. According to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3), consumers lost $16.6 billion to online scams in 2024, which is a 33 percent increase from $12.5 billion in 2023.

AD

Scam fighting aside, what does the former UFC star’s future in boxing look like?

Is Holly Holm close to a boxing title shot?

The former mixed martial artist has perhaps become the most iconic figure in women’s combat sports, and she seems to be heading for a historic moment, although this time in boxing. Following her triumphant return to boxing, her win instantly placed her in the middle of a title run, which seems more likely than ever.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

MVP promotions recently revealed that she has entered the lightweight rankings at #5 with the WBA and #6 with the IBF. With WBA champion Stephanie Han also under the MVP banner, a title fight could be just around the corner. The Albuquerque, New Mexico native is even expected to attend Han’s upcoming defense in Orlando.

At 43, Holm has already shocked the world once—and with her momentum, another world title may be within reach. In the meantime, she seems to have taken precautionary steps to save her fans from getting duped by scammers. What did you make of Holm’s warning?