Holly Holm vs. Yolanda Vega Stats Comparison and Prediction: Record, Height, Reach, Weight, and Knockout Ratio

Former IBA and WBF super lightweight champion Holly Holm is set to make her long-awaited return to boxing after a 12-year hiatus spent focusing on her MMA career. The 43-year-old will face Mexico’s undefeated Yolanda Vega at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, on Saturday, June 28th. Slated as the co-main event on the Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. card, Holm’s comeback has sparked widespread curiosity. But the big question remains—can she still compete at the elite level?

Vega, 30, enters the ring with youth on her side, boasting a 13-year age advantage over Holm. The age gap draws comparisons to the Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios matchup, though Barrios has a 16-year edge in that case. Then there’s the looming issue of ring rust: will Holm resemble the dominant boxer of the 2010s, or will time have dulled her edge? Here’s a breakdown of both fighters’ stats and skills as we assess who has the upper hand in this high-stakes clash.

Predicting Holly Holm vs. Yolanda Vega: Who has better stats and record?

Holly Holm returns to the squared circle with an impressive 33-2-3 record, including 9 knockouts—though her 27.27% KO ratio leaves something to be desired. A southpaw from Albuquerque, Holm’s stance could work to her advantage against an orthodox opponent like Vega. However, the most glaring concern is the 12-year gap in Holm’s boxing résumé. Despite the concerns, those years weren’t idle—Holm remained active at the highest level in MMA, sharpening her striking, conditioning, and fight IQ. Holm’s vast experience, both in the ring and the Octagon, may give her the edge—it’s just a matter of adjusting her rhythm back to pure boxing.

Meanwhile, Vega enters the bout with a spotless 10-0 record, though only one of those wins came by knockout, giving her a modest 10% KO rate. There’s little available on Vega’s amateur background, but she’s known for an aggressive, come-forward style. On paper, Holm holds the advantage in experience and ring generalship.

While age and inactivity are factors, her elite-level striking and composure could carry her to a decision win. A knockout seems unlikely, but if Holm shows signs of rust, Vega’s aggression could swing the momentum in her favor.

Holm vs. Vega height, weight, reach comparison, and more

Holm may have Vega cornered when it comes to experience, but physical attributes like height, reach, and weight can often tip the scales in a closely matched fight. The question is—does Vega hold any of those advantages? Both fighters stand at 5′8″ (173 cm), eliminating any height disparity. Holm has a listed reach of 69″ (175 cm), but Vega’s reach remains undisclosed, making it difficult to determine if either fighter has an edge in that department.

The bout is set at 135 pounds, and assuming both athletes make weight at the official weigh-in, there shouldn’t be any significant advantage on the scales. However, fight night weight could reveal subtle differences in rehydration and physical strength. At this point, there’s no indication of a rehydration clause in the contract, which could allow for some leeway in post-weigh-in weight gain, potentially giving one of them an edge once they step into the ring.

That being said, it appears Holly Holm shouldn’t really face any issues securing a win in this weekend’s fight against Yolanda Vega. But upsets have become the norm, and there’s a lot that can go wrong in this fight. Do you agree with the prediction?