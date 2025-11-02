Is Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis Canceled? All About Terence Crawford, Francis Ngannou, and Other Potential Replacement

Did the collective wish of the boxing world just come true? Ever since the announcement of the Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis exhibition, fans have been voicing strong opinions, arguing that the matchup isn’t a good look for the sport. Scheduled for November 14, live on Netflix, under special rules approved by the Florida State Athletic Commission, the bout was set to have an official winner, judged by AI, and so much more. However, it now seems the fight might not even take place. The reason?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Gervonta Davis is facing a civil lawsuit filed on October 30, 2025, by his ex-girlfriend, alleging battery, choking, and kidnapping at a Miami club. The allegations have cast serious doubt over the event’s future. Jake Paul’s promotion, MVP, responded swiftly. “We will make a determination on next steps once we have completed our review and consulted with the appropriate parties. Until then, we will not be commenting further,” MVP stated in their statement. This begs the question; is the fight still on, and if so, who could replace Davis?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jake Paul doesn’t have a shortage of options

Initially, Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated reported that the Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis fight could be postponed from November 14 to sometime in December following the lawsuit against Davis. Ring Magazine’s Mike Coppinger later shared potential dates for the rescheduled event. “Sources tell @ringmagazine that Dec. 12 and 19 are possibilities,” he wrote on X. Coppinger also backed up Mannix’s earlier report, which mentioned who could step in for Davis.

“As Mannix said, Garcia and Terence Crawford were both approached [for the fight],” Coppinger wrote. Yet, the list didn’t end there. Returning to X, he revealed even more names being considered. “Two other names being explored: Francis Ngannou and Nate Diaz,” Coppinger added. Interestingly, Ryan Garcia has previously shown interest in facing Jake Paul, though the fight has yet to materialize.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Garcia, who lost a unanimous decision to Rolando Romero in May, currently seems without a solid next move. Meanwhile, Terence Crawford, fresh off a massive victory over Canelo Alvarez, has hinted at retirement but hasn’t confirmed his next opponent. Francis Ngannou, previously linked to a potential clash with Deontay Wilder, also appears available. And then there’s Nate Diaz, who fought Paul back in 2023 and lost via unanimous decision.

AD

Talks of a rematch surfaced but ultimately fizzled out. With so many intriguing options on the table, it’s uncertain which direction Paul’s next bout will take. But one name from the list has reportedly already been ruled out.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Oscar De La Hoya shoots down Ryan Garcia vs. ‘El Gallo’ Paul

Oscar De La Hoya has firmly dismissed the possibility of a Ryan Garcia vs. Jake Paul matchup. Addressing the speculation, the Golden Boy chief made it clear that broadcast conflicts make the fight impossible. “So, I wake up to calls from reporters asking me about Jake Paul and Ryan Garcia,” De La Hoya said in a video shared by Fight Hub TV.

“Ryan Garcia fights for DAZN, and Jake Paul fights on Netflix… that’s pretty much the bottom line.” Oscar further explained the business side of things. “Golden Boy has a contract with DAZN. Ryan Garcia has a contract with Golden Boy. And that’s just the way it is,” De La Hoya stated. He added, “You have to go by the law, by the rules.”

Jake Paul just can’t seem to catch a break. First, His Excellency Turki Alalshikh snatched away a potential fight with Canelo Alvarez after signing the Mexican superstar to a four-fight deal earlier this year. Then, when Paul finally managed to line up a blockbuster bout with Gervonta Davis, that too got thrown into uncertainty. What do you make of all this chaos? And more importantly, who do you think Jake Paul should face next?