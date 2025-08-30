Is Luke Rockhold Sponsored by Ralph Lauren? All About $18B Brand’s Deal With Ex-UFC Star

The air is thick with anticipation as former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold gears up for his boxing debut against fellow ex-UFC star Darren Till. The two are set to collide at Misfits Boxing 22 on August 30, 2025, inside Manchester’s iconic AO Arena in a six-round bout. In the buildup to the clash, fans have been looking beyond the ring.

There’s a growing interest in Rockhold’s life outside of fighting—particularly his high-profile partnership with Ralph Lauren, a fashion giant boasting a market capitalization of $18.03 billion. While the collaboration has been widely acknowledged, the finer details remain a point of intrigue. But not anymore.

Luke Rockhold had become the face of Ralph Lauren

All the way back in early 2018, Luke Rockhold was coming off a brutal third-round knockout loss at the hands of Yoel Romero at UFC 221. While the loss may have stung, the pain was soothed in March when he became the face of Ralph Lauren’s Polo Blue fragrance line. The former UFC middleweight champion, known for his striking looks as much as his fighting skills, transitioned smoothly into the world of fashion.

He even featured in global campaigns, model shoots, and TV commercials for Polo Blue and Ultra Blue. If that wasn’t enough, he walked the runways at Milan and New York Fashion Weeks, cementing his crossover appeal. Ralph Lauren had made the partnership official with their Instagram account, announcing Rockhold as the new face of the Polo Blue fragrance. “Ralph Lauren is excited to announce @LukeRockhold as the new face of our iconic fragrance, #PoloBlue.”

For the Californian, it was a natural extension of his life outside the cage. Signed with Soul Artist Management—the agency that helped launch Channing Tatum’s modeling career—Rockhold had already dabbled in professional modeling and even appeared on The Millionaire Matchmaker. Regardless, with fight night quickly approaching, it appears Luke Rockhold can’t stop brawling with Darren Till.

Darren Till promises to kill Luke Rockhold

Darren Till has made his intentions for Luke Rockhold extremely clear ahead of their boxing match. The former UFC contender nearly sparked an all-out brawl at Friday’s official weigh-ins after lunging at Rockhold during the faceoff. The security had to get involved as Till fired off a fiery threat at Rockhold during the exchange.

“I’m going to f—ing kill you!” Till shouted across the stage, refusing to back down. Rockhold, however, didn’t flinch and promised to silence Till inside the ring with a decisive finish. “I’m going to put you down like a f—ing dog,” Rockhold responded. “You ain’t got it, Darren. I’m going to treat you like a f—ing boy.”

Till stormed off through the crowd, still hurling expletives, setting the stage for a heated showdown when the two finally meet in the ring.

