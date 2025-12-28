Jake Paul Catches Strays in Terence Crawford’s Honest Take on Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor

Earlier this month, Jake Paul caught a devastating right hand from Anthony Joshua that broke his jaw in two places. Now, he is catching stray insults from Terence Crawford. It seems nothing has changed for ‘The Problem Child.’ But the question is, what brought Paul’s latest grilling upon him?

Well, ‘Bud’ Crawford recently appeared in Adin Ross’ livestream, where the pair discussed a lot of combat sports. During this, Crawford shared his take on 2017’s crossover boxing match between former two-division champion Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather, which caused Paul’s criticism.

Terence Crawford gets real about Jake Paul

Nearing the end of the stream, a donation from one of Ross’ viewers came in, which asked for Crawford’s thoughts on when McGregor fought Mayweather. “[For me,] McGregor actually did real good against Floyd when he was boxing,” Crawford told Ross’ audience. That’s despite the fact that Floyd Mayweather defeated McGregor back in 2017.

It was also the first and only time UFC CEO Dana White allowed one of his fighters to make the leap to boxing and share profits with another promoter. Regardless, as Crawford continued his analysis of the 2017 fight, Paul became a victim. “He did better than I thought he would do. He did better than Jake Paul did against Anthony Joshua,” Crawford added.

“He landed some good shots on Floyd. So, I have to say he did pretty good,” Crawford said during the livestream.

Jake Paul’s fight against Anthony Joshua was starkly different, though. Paul focused on running away in the first half, which allowed him to survive for so long. However, when the 6th round rolled around, Joshua, who was being badgered by Logan Paul from across the rope, landed a left-right combination that sent Paul crashing.

What makes Crawford’s praise for McGregor even more telling is how Crawford views Floyd Mayweather as a boxer.

‘Bud’ Crawford brands Floyd Mayweather a GOAT

After defeating Canelo Alvarez to become the undisputed super middleweight champion, comparisons between Crawford and Mayweather have intensified, especially after Alvarez claimed Crawford was “way better” than the former pound-for-pound king.

Crawford, however, shut that down emphatically. “That’s the GOAT. [Mayweather is] one of the GOATs,” Crawford said on 4th&1 With Cam Newton. “I have nothing but the utmost respect for Mayweather. I would never compare myself to Mayweather. He’s the greatest of his era, and I’m the greatest of my era.”

Crawford also questioned why Mayweather continues to face criticism. “I don’t understand why, especially our people, hate on Mayweather so much.” He added that Mayweather “paved the way” and motivated him through “work ethic, hard work, dedication.”

This means Conor McGregor might be able to beat Jake Paul if the pair ever decide to box, at least from what Crawford says. But do you agree with him?