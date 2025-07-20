Jake Paul Hit With Logan Paul’s Blunt Truth on Dana White Feud

Jake Paul and Dana White are far from friends—their long-running feud has played out publicly through sharp social media exchanges and pointed interviews. While ‘The Problem Child’ has taken pride in defeating several former UFC stars and repeatedly blasted the promotion’s fighter pay, White has consistently dismissed Jake as anything but a legitimate boxer. Yet, amid this heated rivalry, Jake’s brother, Logan Paul, may have forced ‘El Gallo’ to confront an uncomfortable truth about the ongoing feud.

Jake Paul is coming off a unanimous decision win over former middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. last month—a victory that earned him a spot in the WBA’s top 15 cruiserweight rankings and opened the door to potential mega-fights in the near future. However, shortly after his latest appearance in the ring, Jake appeared alongside his brother Logan in a YouTube video posted roughly ten days ago. In the video, the duo tackled some of the most frequently asked questions online, one of which ignited the conversation about Dana White and their ongoing feud.

“Will Jake join you in the WWE ring for a tag team match?” a fan had asked. Paul was quick to answer this question, claiming, “I’m actually banned from the WWE.” Logan quickly denied this allegation, noting, “No, that’s not true,” while Jake Paul remained adamant about his claims. This prompted Logan Paul to reveal, “You’ve upset some of the people involved in the [business] … because you’ve made an enemy out of Dana White.” It’s worth noting that both UFC and WWE are owned by TKO Group, with WME (William Morris Agency and Endeavor Talent Agency) holding majority ownership of the company.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Credits: IMAGO

AD

Despite potential tension, Jake Paul insisted, “I didn’t make an enemy out of him,” after Logan pointed out a harsh reality: “Oh, you have a diss track on him, buddy.” Jake defended himself by saying they’ve made diss tracks about each other before and are still on good terms. Logan, however, clarified the structure within WWE and its connection to WME, adding, “I think there’s still a little bit of static.” Still, he remained optimistic about the future of their relationship. “You and I tag teaming in the WWE, doing anything together in the WWE. Who’s going to beat us, bro?” Logan asked. Jake didn’t hesitate to agree, saying, “I am down.”

However, from the looks of things, Jake Paul might not need to appear on WWE.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jake Paul confirms Anthony Joshua fight, predicts knockout upset

The potential Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua fight seems to be happening next year at Wembley Stadium, at least according to Jake Paul. The 28-year-old announced during Oleksandr Usyk’s win over Daniel Dubois, telling DAZN, “Yeah, 100 per cent it’s going to happen. We’re going to do the unthinkable and create one of the biggest fights in the history of boxing.”

via Imago FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN DUTCH GRAND PRIX 2023 / 24.08.2023, Circuit Park Zandvoort, Zandvoort, FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN DUTCH GRAND PRIX 2023 , im Bild Der ehemalige Weltmeister im Schwergewicht Anthony Joshua GBR *** FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN DUTCH GRAND PRIX 2023 24 08 2023, Circuit Park Zandvoort, Zandvoort, FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN DUTCH GRAND PRIX 2023 , in the picture The former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua GBR nordphotoxGmbHx/xBratic nph00250

He is not just confident about making the fight, he also seems confident about how the fight will end. “When I knock him out, I’ll go down in the history books forever,” he said. Speaking to talkSPORT, he added, “All the odds [are] stacked against me. I believe I’ll beat him and shock the world.” What’s even more interesting is that His Excellency Turki Alalshikh had also confirmed the bout.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jake Paul appears to be heading toward a major fight next, so his feud with Dana White doesn’t seem to have any real consequences for his career, even if Logan Paul has shown him the truth behind their conflict. What do you make of all this? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.