Jake Paul Leaves Dana White and Co. Red-Faced After Beating Ilia Topuria in Star-Power

Be honest. Were you one of those glued to your screen watching UFC 317 on June 28? Or were you tuned in for the Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. boxing match in California? Regardless of your pick, both events delivered their own ‘it’ moments, and it’s fair to say neither left fans disappointed. But which event truly dominated in terms of viewership and buzz? Well, according to Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) recent post, there’s a clear winner.

Just a few hours ago, MVP took to X and shared two screengrabs from Google Trends, with the caption, “Men and women lie, numbers do not.” The screenshots showed a comparison in search popularity of three things on Google: Jake Paul, Ilia Topuria, and UFC 317: Topuria vs. Oliveira, for the month of June. One graph reflected data from the UK, while the other was from the US. Among the three, in both cases, Jake Paul ranked as the most searched person consistently, followed by Ilia Topuria and then UFC 317.

Even at their peak on June 28, Jake Paul was searched significantly more than the other two, showing just how popular the social media star-turned-boxer really is. However, with so many factors at play, the real question is: do these numbers tell the full story? Probably not.

UFC 317 featured a high-stakes showdown between Charles Oliveira and Ilia Topuria. Oliveira, a seasoned lightweight, was matched against the undefeated Topuria, who had just moved up a weight class for the first time. That storyline alone had fans captivated. And the fight delivered in dramatic fashion, Topuria finished Oliveira in just 2 minutes and 27 seconds of the first round to become the promotion’s first undefeated two-division champion.

So, until the pay-per-view figures for both fights are released, we can’t truly determine which event drew more viewers.. And the fact that the UFC 317 main event fight video on YouTube currently has more than 13 million views while Jake Paul’s Chavez Jr. highlight only has 2.7 million views, suggests that search results on Google, while significant, don’t show the entire picture.

However, Jake Paul’s team remains confident in his star power. Now, while updated search trends from the UK show growing interest in UFC 317 and Ilia Topuria, U.S. trends remain steady, still favoring Jake Paul, according to Most Valuable Promotions. Anyway, if Jake Paul follows through on his ambitious plans, his stardom may only continue to rise.

Jake Paul in $5M talks for Tommy Fury rematch

It all began when Tyson Fury decided to stir the pot publicly. In a video clip posted by IFN Boxing, Fury revealed that he had personally texted YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, seeking clarity on a potential rematch between his younger half-brother Tommy Fury and the internet star. His message was equal parts frustration and curiosity. “I’ve even texted Jake Paul to say like ‘What’s going on? Do you want to get it on with Tommy and make the fight happen?’” Fury said during a recent IBA meeting in Turkey.

And just yesterday, Nakisa Bidarian, co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions and Jake Paul’s business partner, confirmed that Fury’s account was accurate. Responding to the clip, Bidarian backed up Fury’s comments and added a key detail about the negotiations. “I can confirm he did text Jake and say you and Tommy need the rematch. I can also confirm Jake responded that said he offered Tommy $5 million and he’s not getting that money from anyone else,” Bidarian posted.

With the only loss in his professional career coming at the hands of Tommy Fury, Jake Paul knows that a rematch is crucial if he wants to prove he has what it takes to be a legitimate world title contender. As a result, the $5 million offer wasn’t just idle talk. Now, all fans can do is wait to see when Tommy Fury and Jake Paul finally agree on a date for the rematch.

Regardless, Jake Paul isn’t slowing down and is already fueling talk about future matchups, this time, setting his sights once again on Canelo Alvarez. With that said, do you think people saw the Jake Paul fight more than UFC 317?