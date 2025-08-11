Jake Paul Predicted to Beat Adrien Broner as UFC Veteran Sends Gervonta Davis Warning

At one point, Adrien Broner was touted as the next Floyd Mayweather. He already had titles across four weight classes by the time he was 26. However, his downfall began with inconsistent performances and personal issues, including legal troubles. Losses to Marcos Maidana, Shawn Porter, Mikey Garcia, and Manny Pacquiao highlighted his struggles, and his career was further marred by a reputation for showmanship over substance. Since March 2021, ‘The Problem’ has fought twice and even lost his most recent bout against Blair Cobbs. Despite that, the 26-year-old wants all the smoke against Jake Paul.

“All that playing y’all doing on the internet with this me and Jake Paul s–t, bro,” Broner said in a clip he shared on Instagram. “Jake Paul, I’ll knock your b—h a– out. I’m talking to you, too, Jake Paul. I’ll knock you the f–k out, bro.” While ‘El Gallo,’ who is coming off back-to-back unanimous decision wins over Mike Tyson and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., hasn’t responded to Broner’s callout, former UFC fighter turned comedian and podcaster, Brendan Schaub, quickly caught wind of the clip, as he predicted Jake Paul would beat Adrien Broner.

“He’s definitely undersized, but definitely a better boxer, but he’s also a little crazy,” Schaub said in his podcast ‘The Fighter and The Kid’ after watching Broner’s clip on X. When his co-host, Bryan Callen, reminded Schaub that Broner used to fight at 135, Schaub emphasized, “Way, way smaller.” It’s worth noting that Broner once fought at 135 lbs before completely moving up to welterweight; he’s still relatively small for Paul, who last competed at cruiserweight.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Image via Imago

AD

Regardless, Schaub warned Paul, “If Jake fights Gervonta Davis, I would assume a hard left to the liver would be trouble for Jake,” before sharing his prediction for a potential fight between Jake Paul and Adrien Broner. “Now, Adrien Broner, even though world-class back in the day, with his size, I feel like Jake could maybe beat Adrien Broner at this stage,” the UFC veteran said. Notably, Paul was in talks for an exhibition fight against Gervonta Davis, but Tank’s majority draw against Lamont Roach Jr. spoiled those plans.

Nevertheless, that’s not the fight everyone has been buzzing about—the real chatter is surrounding Paul’s potential fight against Anthony Joshua.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Anthony Joshua vs. Jake Paul may be in jeopardy

After Jake Paul defeated Chavez Jr. and earned the No. 14 spot in the WBA cruiserweight rankings, talks for a fight against Anthony Joshua heated up really quickly. Early rumors about one of boxing’s most high-profile events even suggested that the fight could unfold at the iconic Wembley Stadium, but there’s some trouble in paradise.

via Imago Anthony Joshua red shorts knocks out Robert Helenius white/blue shorts during their International Heavyweight contest at the O2, London, England on the 12 August 2023. Copyright: xAlanxStanfordx PMI-5697-0012

According to Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, the fight’s destiny in the English land isn’t a foregone conclusion. Speaking to Sky Sports, Hearn revealed, “Organizers would have to apply to the British Boxing Board of Control to consider. Fight would likely take place in the US.” The hesitation is the result of Paul’s lack of experience and dangerous shift to fight one of the most talented heavyweights, raising safety concerns.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Adrien Broner may think he can beat Jake Paul, but Brendan Schaub doesn’t seem to agree with that conclusion. Meanwhile, the fight Paul wants to stage next, as it turns out, might not even happen in the most lucrative venue, which is Wembley. Do you think Joshua vs. Paul would be a success in the US? And does Broner stand a chance against Paul?