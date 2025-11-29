Jake Paul Puts Dana White Under Heavy Pressure Over Ali Revival Act Amid Controversial UFC 324 Announcement

Something truly unusual unfolded this week. The UFC finally announced the lineup for UFC 324, the card that will officially launch the promotion’s Paramount era in January. Many fans expected Ilia Topuria to make his first lightweight title defense against No. 1 contender Arman Tsarukyan. Instead, what materialized left the Armenian contender on the outside looking in. And Jake Paul is already jumping on the moment.

Rather than seeing the No. 1 contender challenge the champion, Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje will now clash for the interim lightweight belt. Adding more shock to the shake-up, Amanda Nunes will return from retirement in the co-main event to face Kayla Harrison, a matchup big enough to headline its own card. Unsurprisingly, fans aren’t happy. And Jake Paul is using the chaos to put Dana White under pressure for backing the Muhammad Ali Revival act.

Jake Paul pounces on UFC and Dana White

Jake Paul hopped on X earlier today to lash out at Dana White for his backing of the Muhammad Ali Revival Act, claiming White wants to put together the best fights through changes to boxing legislation. Yet the UFC is being criticized for doing the exact opposite with UFC 324. “They want to abolish the Muhammad Ali Act because they claim they want to give boxing the best fighting the best…” Paul wrote on X.

“So why are all the fans crying foul about these new UFC fights they announced?” he added. Notably, the proposed changes to the existing Ali Act aim to modernize boxing by introducing Unified Boxing Organizations (UBOs), allowing promoters like TKO’s Zuffa Boxing to create independent rankings, titles, and UFC-style events. However, the proposal has sparked major concerns over fighter pay, especially given criticism of the UFC for underpaying its athletes.

While those concerns are valid, it’s important to remember that the kind of money Jake Paul or other superstar boxers make isn’t the norm in the sport. Most fighters barely scrape by in boxing. And it’s unlikely that the likes of Canelo Alvarez, Gervonta Davis, or Ryan Garcia will ever fight under the new structure. So, their earnings remain unaffected. Additionally, fighters within the promotion would have the option to leave once they’ve built their name.

The changes to the Ali Act have gained support from the California commission and Muhammad Ali’s widow, Lonnie Ali. Regardless, ‘The Problem Child’ wasn’t done talking about UFC 324. “And for sure Harrison Nunes should be its own main event,” he added. The Amanda Nunes vs. Kayla Harrison fight is a legacy-defining matchup with crossover appeal, high stakes in WMMA history, and star power comparable to past standalone events like Rousey vs. Holm.

Instead, it’s been slotted as the co-main event beneath an interim lightweight title fight. Nonetheless, this isn’t the first time Paul has taken shots at the UFC or Dana White. The influencer-turned-boxer has a long history of blasting White over fighter pay. Yet despite the repeated criticism, White has remained steadfast in defending the proposed changes. He went as far as to urge fighters to bet on him to deliver what’s best for the sport.

Dana White elaborates on the Muhammad Ali Act changes

Dana White has doubled down on his plan to reshape boxing through an add-on to the existing Muhammad Ali Act, insisting the goal is reform—not replacement. Speaking on the 3 Knockdown Rule, White clarified widespread misconceptions about the proposed Muhammad Ali American Boxing Revival Act. “I’m definitely not trying to get rid of [the Muhammad Ali Act],” White said.

“We’re going to add on to it… Just because it was put in place, it doesn’t mean it works… It actually complicated a lot of things.” White argued that boxing’s current structure is unsustainable, pointing to the growing reliance on Saudi Arabia to fund major fights. “If you look at where boxing was and where it’s gotten to now… It’s not sustainable,” he added.

He emphasized that fighters will retain their current protections. “Not one word is going to be changed… You can stay exactly under the way it is now, or come bet on me.”

From the looks of things, Dana White and the UFC have found themselves on the wrong end of public opinion. But public perception has rarely affected how the promotion operates. Do you agree with Jake Paul? What do you think about the UFC 324 card?