Jake Paul Risks Conor McGregor’s Wrath Once Again, Months After UFC Star’s Open Threat

YouTube star turned boxer Jake Paul is on a collision course with former middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on Saturday, June 28, 2025, at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. However, his actions ahead of the bout seem to have put him on a problematic path to a potential feud with dual-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor. However, this won’t be the first time that Paul and McGregor were on opposite ends of a verbal war.

At the beginning of 2025, WWE star Logan Paul and little bro, Jake Paul, had a run-in with ‘The Notorious’ during Donald Trump’s inauguration. At the time, Logan was rumored to be in talks with McGregor for a fight, which Jake also wanted. A picture of the trio from the inauguration showed them on friendly terms, but later footage revealed all was not well between them. After shaking their hands, McGregor turned his attention to Logan Paul.

“You kept your mouth shut, you did. I thought we were going to get the fight going. You’re very quiet,” McGregor said. Logan responded by asking, “What did you think the best course of action was for that?” When the video cut to them riding the bus together, McGregor said, “This is the real deal, you know that, bro. We’ll do it.”

He also added, taking jabs at Logan and Jake, “Listen, here’s the deal. I’m going to slap the head off the two of you and KSI. You are nixers to me. Do you understand that? Side jobs.” Logan Paul got the last laugh poking fun at McGregor’s inactivity in the UFC, stating, “You can’t even do your main job. How are you going to do a side job?” However, recently, Paul made comments that could rekindle McGregor’s anger against them.

While appearing in an interview with DAZN, Paul was asked who said a particular line, “I am not here to take part, I’m here to take over.” Paul confidently responded by claiming he was the one who said it, but in reality, McGregor was the one who said it after defeating Diego Brandao at UFC Fight Night: Dublin, on July 19, 2014. Whether this results in a feud between Paul and McGregor is yet to be seen, but Paul has been getting more and more involved in UFC matters.

Jake Paul calls out the UFC to make a legendary fight

‘The Problem Child’ has called out the UFC to greenlight the legendary fight between UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones and former champion Francis Ngannou. Paul, who is signed with the PFL, where Ngannou also is, urged both promotions to make the clash on a winner-takes-all basis.

“Jon Jones wants it. Francis Ngannou wants it,” Paul said. “Big fight for the sport. Big fight for the fans, big business. Who doesn’t want it?” Before this, Jones, the reigning UFC heavyweight champion, fueled the hype, posting, “A clash of champions, not just hype. Two kings from different roads… That’s the kind of fight that actually adds something special to my story.”

Ngannou responded, writing, “You take care of the UFC, I’ll take care of the PFL, and we’ll finally find out who’s the KING OF THE HEAVYWEIGHT.” Despite the excitement surrounding this bout, UFC boss Dana White downplayed the idea, saying, “I don’t have Ngannou under contract and Aspinall is the guy!”

That said, it appears that even though Jake Paul is involved in boxing, he can’t resist poking the fighters at UFC. While McGregor hasn’t responded to Paul’s claims, if and when he does, it would start a verbal war between them. What do you think about the matter?