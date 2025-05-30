Jake Paul’s Plans to Undercut UFC 317 Fall Flat Despite Lower PPV Price

“On June 28th, people can expect to see my best performance—to do what Canelo couldn’t do: stop Chavez and shock the world again. What will they say after I beat a former world champion and the son of the greatest Mexican fighter of all time?” That is what Jake Paul said in an MVP Uncut video ten days ago. By shocking the world “again,” he was highlighting his unanimous decision victory over Mike Tyson in November last year. Because this time, he’s fighting Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., the son of legendary Mexican boxer Julio Cesar Chavez. After failing to secure high-profile bouts with Canelo Alvarez and Gervonta Davis, Jake Paul was saved in the end when he was able to find a way to work out a bout with the former WBC middleweight champion.

The ambitious ten-round cruiserweight contest, co-promoted by Paul’s MVP and Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions, is being held at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. So, considering the magnitude of the bout, Jake Paul is pulling out all the stops to ensure that his fight gets the attention he feels it deserves. However, sadly for the young social media star, on the same date, his nemesis, Dana White, is also hosting one of the biggest UFC events of the year—UFC 317. The event set to take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is being headlined by Ilia Topuria, the undefeated former UFC Featherweight Champion, who makes his permanent move to the lightweight division against the veteran Charles Oliveira for the vacant UFC Lightweight title. So, in no way is this a small event for the UFC. But Jake Paul had one secret move under his belt to ensure his event at the Honda Center gets the bigger attention of the two. Which is?

The 28-year-old announced the broadcast price for his upcoming event. The card, set to stream on DAZN pay-per-view, will cost users $59.99, which is significantly lower than the pay-per-view cost of his Mike Perry bout in July last year. That one carried a hefty prize tag of $64.99 on DAZN PPV. In comparison, the pay-per-view cost for UFC 317 is comparatively higher at $79.99, excluding the subscription cost to ESPN+. Sharing the good news with their followers, Mo’ Boxing No Problem revealed the PPV pricing for their followers.

However, instead of being excited about the prize cut, the users, mainly, conveyed their preference for the higher-costing UFC 317.

Fans would rather get paid to watch Jake Paul fight

One user expressed their disdain for the Paul vs. Chavez Jr. bout. “Heck no ain’t no way,” wrote one of the users in the comments. It is evident how Jake Paul is still hated in the boxing community for his supposed choice of older opponents or those who aren’t even boxers.

Then, another critic wrote, “$60 for a rigged fight is crazy.” To the user, it didn’t make sense to pay such a hefty price in order to watch the 39-year-old fight the Problem Child. This is built on the long-standing belief that Jake Paul fights are fixed. However, nothing rigid has been revealed yet to back this claim.

Conveying a similar sentiment, another user commented, “Nobody gonna pay for that wack ass exhibition.” Though the fan thinks that it is an exhibition bout, it is actually a professional matchup.

To one user, if the PPV prices were $10, then they would consider watching the bout. “I wouldn’t pay 20 [dollars] for it. 10 [dollars] maybe,” read another comment. But that seems a bit exaggerated, don’t you think? Since there are other fights on the undercard that would make it worth more than that. Former women’s UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm will be making her boxing return after twelve years against Yolanda Vega in a lightweight bout. Taking it even further, another user hilariously commented, “Lol pay me 59.99 and i still wont wont watch.”

One of the boxing purists lamented, “People stop supporting this clown show!!!! Imagine no one buying PPV or going to the arena.” From their perspective, if everyone stopped watching Jake Paul’s fights, the 28-year-old would be forced to quit. However, knowing Jake Paul as well as we do, that ain’t gonna happen. “It’s crazy how we yes WE are gonna pay full price for this 🙏🏻,” wrote another user, implying how sporting fans’ hard-earned money is wasted on fights like these.

Then, suggesting that they’d rather watch the UFC event instead of this one, another user commented, “Ngl this might the day I watch UFC instead Ilia vs Charles.” From the looks of it, it appears the UFC event may pull better numbers than the Jake Paul fight. However, this is only Jake Paul’s first fight of the year. If it does go that way, El Gallo will do everything in his power to ensure his next fight pulls better numbers than the next UFC event.

What about you? Are you going to buy the pay-per-view to watch Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.?