Joe Rogan Questions Jake Paul’s Move to Sabotage Gervonta Davis’ Boxing Future

Jake Paul has taken the boxing world by storm after revealing that he’d face WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis on November 14th. After the Anthony Joshua fight fell out because ‘AJ’ is exclusively signed to DAZN, many have questioned this matchup. Most of the debate has centered on their massive size difference. And now, adding to the queue, Joe Rogan has also given his verdict

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Combat sports fans have been tuned into the UFC scraps happening in Paris. So, the promotion’s renowned color commentator, who doesn’t travel outside the US for commentating, decided to watch the event on the Fight Companion with his comedian friends on his YouTube channel. There, he spoke about the most anticipated boxing match of the year, Paul vs Davis, calling it weird.

In the Fight Companion stream, Joe pointed out the size difference between them and said, “Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis are so crazy. 135 vs 200, that is so nuts.” After that, the Podcast King also added the nature of this fight: “They are exhibitions.” Which prompted Brendan Schaub to ask: “What does that mean?” Joe clarified: “That means nobody wins! It’s weird.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Credits: Imago

Well, Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis is bound to catch attention, but fans are already scrutinizing the matchup for heavily favoring ‘The Problem Child.’ The reason? As Rogan implied, Paul stands much taller and carries over 60 pounds more than Davis, which tilts the odds in his favor. Although ‘Tank’ brings far more experience to the ring, the question remains! Can he use his skills to overcome that massive size difference? We’ll only find out when the two finally collide.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, another MMA legend has suggested an alternative to this matchup. Former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson believes Darren Till would’ve been a far better opponent for Paul than the WBA lightweight champion. So, let’s dive into what ‘Mighty Mouse’ had to say.

AD

‘The Problem Child’ vs Darren Till, a better match-up?

Darren Till scored a massive knockout over Luke Rockhold in the Misfits 22 headliner! And it looks like ‘The Gorilla’ may have finally found his mojo again in a new sport after parting ways with the UFC. Naturally, the question begs — what’s next for the Liverpudlian? Well, many believe Jake Paul should be his next opponent, and Demetrious Johnson agrees that this matchup makes perfect sense.

Mighty Mouse said on his YouTube channel, “When it comes to boxing… I would love to see him versus Jake Paul. I think this is a good opportunity for Jake Paul to fight someone who has got some Ws in boxing.” After suggesting that the 28-year-old star should take on the Brit next, Johnson also made it clear that a fight with Gervonta Davis doesn’t make much sense. He added, “That fight does not make sense to me… I think Darren Till versus Jake Paul will be a great fight.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So, UFC color commentator Joe Rogan and former flyweight champ Demetrious Johnson share a similar perspective. Still, it’s important to note that ‘Tank’ and his team are well aware of the size discrepancy—and who knows, maybe they’re already cooking up a plan to shock everyone against Paul.

That being said, do you think Jake Paul has too much of an advantage over Gervonta Davis, or could a surprise be waiting for us on November 15th? Drop your thoughts in the comments below.