Logan Paul Made Dillon Danis Promise Not to Beat Up His Brother, MMA Star Claims After Jake Paul Fight

Who would have thought the Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. fight would kick off so much drama? Ahead of Paul’s fight, which saw ‘El Gallo’ win via unanimous decision, the 28-year-old appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored. What was supposed to be a routine interview quickly turned into a fiery clash, igniting a feud between Paul and Morgan. But things didn’t stop there—Dillon Danis and Logan Paul have now entered the fray.

In the aftermath of the June 28th fight at the Honda Center, Anaheim, California, Morgan claimed Paul’s fight was “staged” in an X post. Paul responded by threatening a lawsuit against Morgan. Now, however, Morgan has invited perhaps the biggest enemy of the Paul brothers, MMA fighter Dillon Danis, to his show. Danis, of course, didn’t hold back, reopening old wounds and casting Jake Paul in a particularly unfavorable light.

“I’ll sign a check on your show right now for as much money as you want that he can not knock me out,” Danis told Morgan when asked whether he would be open to fighting Jake Paul. Danis lost to Logan Paul on October 14, 2023, at the AO Arena in Manchester, England, in a boxing match part of the Misfits Boxing event. Thus, he believes, “Logan is a better boxer than [Jake].” Danis claimed he wants to have a rematch with Logan, but since he is a free agent, he would be open to fighting Jake Paul under the PFL banner.

via Imago Boxing: Paul vs Silva Oct 29, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jake Paul during a boxing match at Desert Diamond Arena.

Image Credits – Imago

Paul is a co-owner of PFL and can fight under the promotion’s banner, but it hasn’t happened yet. Regardless, Danis expressed his thoughts on Paul, suggesting, “Jake sucks, and Jake knows that.” He claims to have known both brothers since before they started their boxing careers. “Jake is such a wannabe. Like, he was such a nice kid… He was just such a goody two-shoe,” Danis recollected their past encounter. He then shed light on their first meeting, where Logan Paul allegedly asked him not to beat up his brother.

“The first time I met him, Logan came up to me and was like, ‘You promise you won’t beat up my brother. Then you guys can talk.’ I swear to God, this is a true story,” Danis recalled. The MMA fighter claimed that Jake Paul told him he wasn’t ready to fight him because he was just learning to box. “And then he started getting the tattoos, and he wanted to be Conor [McGregor] doing all the tattoos and shaving the head,” Danis added.

Highlighting Paul’s representation of Puerto Rico, where Jake lives, Danis claimed, “He’s trying to be something that he’s not.” It’s worth noting that neither of the Paul brothers has confirmed the alleged story. Regardless, Logan Paul and Dillon Danis have their own history of bad blood, most notably an ongoing lawsuit stemming from their previous feud.

Dillon Danis is still suffering the consequences of his trash talk during the Logan Paul fight

Dillon Danis is still paying the price for the trash talk he unleashed in the lead-up to his October 2023 boxing match with Logan Paul. His relentless online campaign targeting Paul’s fiancée, Nina Agdal, resulted in a federal lawsuit that continues to haunt him nearly two years later. Agdal accused Danis of cyber harassment and revenge porn, citing over 250 explicit posts—including some allegedly obtained through hacking her Snapchat.

A restraining order was granted, and Danis now faces potential fines of $150,000 per violation. In 2024, his legal woes escalated as his lawyers withdrew over unpaid fees, and the court ordered him to surrender his phone amid concerns he destroyed evidence. The lawsuit has since expanded to include others, adding further pressure. Despite claiming his posts were truthful and just promotion, Danis’s career and reputation remain entangled in the fallout.

That said, it appears Dillon Danis is unraveling secrets that were previously unknown, humiliating Jake Paul. However, Danis is no stranger to troubles of his own, as he is embroiled in a lawsuit with Logan’s fiancée. What do you think of Danis’ story?