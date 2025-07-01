Mayweather Forced to Compare Jake Paul With Muhammad Ali After Ben Askren Promise

Does Jake Paul have anything in common with boxing legend Muhammad Ali? At first glance, it might sound far-fetched. Sure, both were born on January 17—but beyond the birthday, what about their personalities, their careers, or even their public personas? Interestingly, Floyd Mayweather’s uncle, Jeff Mayweather, recently weighed in on this very topic.

In an interview on The Mayweather Channel, the reporter brought up some intriguing parallels between the two fighters while pressing Jeff for his opinion. And while the comparison may seem bold, the conversation brought out a few surprising similarities worth considering. But the question is, what did Jeff make of it?

“I don’t see one. Not one…” Jeff Mayweather said when asked whether he sees any similarities. This prompted the reporter to highlight some of Paul’s actions that align with what Ali stood for. After defeating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. recently, ‘The Problem Child’ addressed Ben Askren‘s medical situation, stating he wanted to help cover the costs of his former opponent’s double lung transplant, which was needed due to severe pneumonia and a staph infection.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago RECORD DATE NOT STATED UNTOLD: JAKE PAUL THE PROBLEM CHILD, Jake Paul, 2023. Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY

AD

He even criticized the health insurance system, calling it a “f***ing scam” for denying Askren coverage, and took a jab at UFC President Dana White, saying, “None of these people like Dana [White] or any of these people are stepping in so I feel like I have to do something and that’s really all it is.” Regardless, the reporter also highlighted that Paul has helped advance women’s boxing by promoting high-profile bouts, signing and supporting elite female boxers, and more.

Despite that, Jeff Mayweather stood firm in his stance that there aren’t any similarities between Paul and Ali. However, he was forced to acknowledge Paul’s efforts, stating, “That’s nice, true.” Regardless, while Paul’s efforts towards Ben Askren and his work with women in boxing are indeed admirable, he lacks a major factor that made Ali great. Muhammad Ali was a great boxer—some would even say the greatest to ever lace up the gloves.

In contrast, Jake Paul continues to face out-of-their-prime boxers or aging MMA fighters who are clearly out of their element in a boxing ring. Take Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., for example—despite being a former champion, he threw very few punches last Saturday night, only showing some effort in the final two rounds. And that’s exactly what Paul was counting on. This single factor alone places Muhammad Ali leagues above Jake Paul, making any serious comparison between the two hard to justify.

Nonetheless, this begs the question: What did Muhammad Ali do for others?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

How did Muhammad Ali help others?

Muhammad Ali helped others through his commitment to justice, charity, and inspiration. He was a vocal figure in the Civil Rights Movement and used his platform to challenge racial inequality. Famously, his refusal to be drafted into the Vietnam War in 1967 because of his religious beliefs and opposition to the war showed his stance towards the anti-war and civil rights movement.

via Imago PALUPI Muhammad Ali Cassius Clay in the boxing ring standing over Sonny Liston 1965 PUBLICATIONxINxAUSxGERxSUIxONLY Copyright: xTopFotox Sp000451

Even though this cost him his boxing title and nearly his freedom, it also managed to empower marginalized communities and inspired generations to speak up. Even after his career was over, he dedicated his life to humanitarian work. Ali supported the Special Olympics, Make-A-Wish Foundation and raised millions for hunger relief. What’s more, Ali was a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, traveling to advocate for education and poverty reduction.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

These are just some of the works Muhammad Ali did for others—his contributions to the sport are far greater.

All things considered, it’s not hard to spot some surface-level similarities between Jake Paul and Muhammad Ali. But when you look deeper, their foundations couldn’t be more different. Their paths may have intersecting traits, but they come from entirely different worlds. Do you agree? Or do you think Paul really is like Ali?