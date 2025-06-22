Mike Tyson’s Family Caught Off Guard by Jon Jones’ UFC Retirement

Unfortunately for combat sports fans, the dream matchup in the Octagon will never become a reality. Among those expressing disappointment is Mike Tyson’s son, Amir J. Tyson, who reacted with shock to the latest revelation involving UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones. The 37-year-old, widely considered one of the best mixed martial artists ever, has officially hung up his gloves—at least according to UFC President Dana White.

As per a statement from the UFC head honcho during a news conference in Azerbaijan, where UFC Fight Night took place on Saturday, Jones had informed him of the decision over a call on Friday. “Jon Jones called us last night and retired,” White said. “Jon Jones is officially retired. Tom Aspinall is the heavyweight champion of the UFC.”

Hearing this new revelation on social media, Amir J. Tyson attached a clip from White’s press conference and shared his reaction. “Jon Jones is Retired 🤯🤯🤯,” Amir wrote in his Instagram story. Mike Tyson’s son has been a long-time Jon Jones fan, who always kept up with everything the 37-year-old was doing. Earlier this month, Amir penned a message for Jones due to a lack of development regarding the Aspinall fight.

via Imago Credits: IMAGO

“This is getting ridiculous and indefensible, and who’s also my favorite fighter in the UFC by far,” Tyson had written in his Instagram Story. Regardless, Aspinall, who was the interim UFC heavyweight champion since November 11, 2023, after defeating Sergei Pavlovich via first-round knockout at UFC 295, has now been elevated to the full UFC heavyweight champion status.

On Saturday, Jones released a statement through social media to confirm the development, stating, “This decision comes after a lot of reflection, and I want to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude for the journey I’ve experienced over the years.” Jon Jones claimed the UFC heavyweight title on March 4, 2023, with a dominant first-round submission victory over Ciryl Gane at UFC 285.

“MMA will always be a part of who I am, and I’m excited to see how I can continue to contribute to the sport and inspire others in new ways,” he added. While Jones called it quits, there’s no denying the time and money it cost Aspinall in the process, who hasn’t fought since July 27, 2024, at UFC 304 in Manchester, United Kingdom.

So, the question is, what does the UFC plan to do to compensate Aspinall?

Dana White reflects on working with Tom Aspinall after Jon Jones’ exit

After the news broke, Aspinall hopped on his Instagram account to share his thoughts. “For you fans,” Aspinall wrote. “It’s time to get this Heavyweight division going. An active Undisputed Champion.” Despite the prolonged wait for a title shot, the 32-year-old has consistently made it clear—he’s ready to face Jon Jones anytime, anywhere. UFC President Dana White acknowledged that commitment and outlined what’s next for the new undisputed champion.

via Imago Credits: IMAGO

Speaking at Saturday’s press conference, White said, “I obviously feel bad for Tom that he lost all that time and money, but we’ll make it up to him.” He went on to praise Aspinall’s patience and professionalism, calling him a “good guy.” Looking ahead, White added, “Aspinall has been great. He’s going to be a great heavyweight champion for us, and I’m excited to work with him.”

That said, Amir J. Tyson was clearly not expecting Jon Jones to hang up the gloves, especially since he was talking about a fight against Francis Ngannou not that long ago. However, Jones’ recent behavior should have been a giveaway. Did you see this coming? Or were you as surprised as Amir?