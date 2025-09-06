Mike Tyson’s Son Slams Floyd Mayweather Exhibition, Hints at Abandoning Boxing for UFC

Boxing’s decline in recent years has become difficult to ignore. Once a celebrated sport that captivated the entire nation, it has now shrunk into a niche followed by only a dedicated few. From that golden era emerged Mike Tyson, a figure who defined boxing’s supremacy. Now, Tyson is set to face five-division champion Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition match next year. The announcement, however, was met with swift backlash.

It was specifically in light of Tyson’s health concerns and his lackluster showing against Jake Paul last year. Mayweather, never one to shy away from criticism, dismissed the detractors as envious of his success while flaunting his wealth. Meanwhile, Mike Tyson’s own son, Amir J. Tyson, appears to be losing patience with such spectacles, hinting that he may leave boxing behind altogether in favor of UFC.

Mike Tyson vs. Floyd Mayweather is a problem

Recently, on his Instagram story, Tyson’s son wrote a scathing message targeting his father’s fight. “Boxing is so f—ed nowadays that there’s only one serious fight with Canelo vs Crawford that’s capable of getting mainstream attention,” he wrote. “Every other boxing fight in the future that gets major coverage and significance will be crossover fights like Jake Paul vs Joshua/ Gervonta or exhibitions with retired iconic fighters from a different era.”

He claimed such fights exhibit the sad state of the sport, adding, “S—t I might just focus on watching UFC honestly this s—t is getting wack.” Tyson, of course, retired in 2005 and appeared in exhibitions until last year when he fought Jake Paul. Mayweather, on the other hand, hung up the gloves in 2017 and has since fought in exhibitions as well. Regardless, Tyson’s son might not have to put up with exhibition fights for long.

Dana White, the architect of the UFC’s global success, is now preparing to spearhead a new boxing league backed by TKO Group and Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority. The league’s inaugural event will feature none other than Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford, with a full-scale launch planned for 2026. For Tyson’s son—and many fans weary of the declining quality—this could be the return of real boxing, showcasing proper fighters in proper matches.

Regardless, this begs the question: what does Tyson have to say about the fight?

Tyson’s first reaction to fighting Mayweather

The fight was a surprise to everyone, but it was one for Tyson as well when he learned that Mayweather had agreed to fight him. The 59-year-old former heavyweight champion revealed he initially dismissed the idea, believing there was no chance Mayweather would agree to face someone so much bigger than himself.

“When CSI came to me about stepping in the ring with Floyd Mayweather, I thought, ‘No way this happens,’ but Floyd said yes,” Tyson said in a press release. “This fight is something neither the world nor I ever thought would or could happen,” Tyson added. “I still can’t believe Floyd wants to really do this. It’s going to be detrimental to his health, but he wants to do it.”

It appears Amir J. Tyson isn’t a big fan of his father’s fight, much like a lot of fans. However, from the look of things, there’s no stopping it now. However, do you agree with what Tyson’s son had to say?