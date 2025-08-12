Muhammad Ali’s Grandson Sends Clear Message to Dana White for Seeking Change in Ali Act Amid $7.7B Move

The Muhammad Ali Boxing Reform Act, more commonly known as the Ali Act, is a U.S. federal law enacted in 2000 that amended the Professional Boxing Safety Act of 1996 to protect fighters from exploitation by promoters, managers, and sanctioning bodies. Now, a proposed update—the Muhammad Ali American Boxing Revival Act—seeks to build on that legacy. But is that the right course of action?

Backed by TKO Group, the parent company of UFC and WWE, the bipartisan bill was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives last month by Rep. Brian Jack (R-GA) and Rep. Sharice Davids (D-KS). The proposed changes to the Ali Act aim to modernize federal boxing regulations, revive the sport’s declining popularity in the U.S., and give fighters greater opportunities along with stronger safety protections—all while fostering innovation.

If enacted, the reforms would enable TKO Group’s upcoming boxing venture, Zuffa Boxing—launched in partnership with GEA Chairman Turki Alalshikh—to establish Unified Boxing Organizations (UBOs). These UBOs would have the authority to organize matches, manage rankings, and award titles internally, effectively bypassing traditional independent sanctioning bodies. Operating alongside the existing system, they would create a parallel boxing ecosystem.

Other proposed changes include mandatory annual medical exams for boxers, regular brain imaging, additional testing for fighters over 40, and onsite requirements for medical staff and ambulances. The bill would also raise the minimum health insurance coverage for bout-related injuries to $25,000, with UBOs covering the premiums. Additionally, it would establish a national minimum payout of $150 per round for professional matches.

While this has received support from the Association of Boxing Commissions (ABC) and Lonnie Ali, the widow of Muhammad Ali, her grandson, Nico Ali Walsh, isn’t happy about the changes. Earlier today, the 25-year-old hopped on X to air his frustration while sending a clear message to Zuffa Boxing leadership, a.k.a. Dana White. “As an Ali, I’m completely against altering the Muhammad Ali Act,” he wrote.

“My grandfather fought for it to protect fighters from getting screwed over. Remove it, and promoters take control while fighters get paid less. Keep the act and protect the fighters who put their lives on the line,” he added. While proponents suggest it will revive the sport, critics argue that the changes undermine the core protection of boxers from exploitation. The fear is that it could allow monopolistic practices similar to those in the UFC.

Regardless, this comes amid a ground-shaking $7.7 billion deal for the UFC.

Led by Dana White, UFC enters $7.7 billion deal with Paramount and CBS

The UFC is making a massive move in 2026, as it moves its U.S. broadcast rights to Paramount+ and CBS under a seven-year, $7.7 billion agreement. The announcement from Dana White and Paramount ushers in the end of the pay-per-view model in the United States. “This historic deal with Paramount and CBS is incredible for UFC fans and our athletes,” White said on Instagram.

via Imago

“For the first time ever, fans in the U.S. will have access to all UFC content without a pay-per-view model… The exposure provided by Paramount and CBS networks under this new structure is a huge win for our athletes and anyone who watches and loves this sport.” From 2026, all 13 numbered events and 30 Fight Nights will be available through a standard Paramount+ subscription, with select numbered cards airing on CBS.

As of now, the deal covers UFC’s broadcasting rights in the US, but the company has expressed interest in acquiring the international broadcasting rights for the UFC as well.

It appears TKO Group is making big strides in the combat world. On the one hand, they are backing the changes to the Ali Act in order to enter boxing with their Zuffa Boxing League. On the other hand, UFC just got rid of the PPV model. What do you make of these changes?