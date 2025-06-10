Brock Lesnar Becomes “White” Mike Tyson’s First Victim, and Fans Can’t Get Enough of It

Heavyweight icon Mike Tyson is no stranger to making headlines—whether it’s for his legendary career or his booming post-retirement business ventures. But this time, ‘Iron’ Mike has pulled off something no one saw coming. Yep, it’s unexpected, it’s wild, and somehow, it involves Brock Lesnar. So what exactly did Tyson do? And how did the WWE star and UFC beast become his first victim?

Well, everything began with a simple, yet somewhat unorthodox Instagram post from the ‘Baddest Man on the Planet.’ As he often does, Tyson shared a post on his feed—a picture, to be precise, probably AI-generated of himself. However, the twist in the story is that it was a caucasian version of Mike Tyson. Yep, that’s right!

‘White’ Mike Tyson takes center stage

The image in question? A bizarre, AI-generated version of Mike Tyson—only this time, he’s white. With short, flowy blonde hair, piercing green eyes, and dressed in a crisp white shirt under a navy blue sweater, the look was a far cry from the ‘Iron’ Mike fans know. Still, the iconic face tattoo remained intact, making the transformation even more surreal.

Tyson himself couldn’t help but laugh, captioning the post: “White Mike? You guys know this isn’t right 😂😂😂😂.” While Tyson didn’t drag Brock Lesnar into the mix himself, fans wasted no time making the connection. The comments section exploded with comparisons, with hundreds pointing out the uncanny resemblance between ‘White Mike’ and the WWE/UFC powerhouse.

Was Tyson cosplaying as Brock Lesnar all along?

Thanks to the post’s unexpected and downright hilarious nature, fan chatter quickly reached a fever pitch. One user speculated how the ‘White Mike’ was born. “If Brock Lesnar and Mike Tyson had a baby 🤣,” the user commented. Boxing might just have another promising heavyweight prospect on its hands.

The next user was confident they had seen the person before. “It’s just Brock Lesnar,” the user wrote. However, Lesnar doesn’t have a face tattoo, unless he decided to get one exactly like Tyson’s.

Another user was getting a certain vibe from the picture. “Brock vibes,” the user commented. While Lesnar hasn’t reacted to the image from Tyson yet, it would be interesting to get his thoughts on the matter.

Regardless, Lesnar wasn’t the only one who got dragged into this. “What’s John Cena doing here?” one user asked, as someone else informed, “Yeah, it’s Mike Cena.”

Meanwhile, this user took the jokes to Russia. “Somewhere in Russia, there is a man who looks exactly like this,” the user commented. He will have a shock of a lifetime after seeing this image.

That said, it appears Mike Tyson has managed to send his fan base rolling on the floor out of laughter with his latest social media post about ‘White Mike.’ But do you see any resemblance to Brock Lesnar or John Cena?