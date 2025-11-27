Joe Rogan Drops “Craziest” Response to Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua Before His Boxing GOAT Confession

Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua are just weeks away from their mega fight at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. Joshua stepped in as a replacement after Paul’s exhibition bout with Gervonta Davis collapsed due to a lawsuit filed against Davis. Even with the shake-up, the matchup has fans and analysts buzzing with anticipation. Adding to the conversation, UFC color commentator Joe Rogan recently weighed in on the intriguing showdown.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Though Rogan is best known for his bold takes in the MMA world, he frequently dives into boxing on The Joe Rogan Experience. In the #2418 episode featuring fellow podcaster Chris Williamson, which came out today, the two explored a wide range of topics before landing on the Paul–Joshua fight. That’s when Rogan offered not only his perspective on the matchup but also a surprising confession about who he considers the GOAT of boxing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who does Joe Rogan consider the GOAT of boxing?

“Boy! Well, realistically, it’s one of the craziest propositions of all time,” Rogan said when asked about his thoughts on the fight. “You take a guy who just had a boxing match that looks like a sparring match with a 58-year-old Mike Tyson. And then you’re gonna fight one of the absolute scariest knockout artists [in the] heavyweight division.”

Anthony Joshua maintains an 89.29 percent knockout ratio—25 KOs in 28 wins—and that alone makes him a terrifying matchup.

But his resume adds even more weight. The Brit is an Olympic gold medalist and a two-time unified heavyweight champion with wins over the likes of Wladimir Klitschko and Joseph Parker. On the other hand, Rogan didn’t mention that Jake Paul previously fought former middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., who is well past his prime, but still capable enough to give Paul a difficult night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN DUTCH GRAND PRIX 2023 / 24.08.2023, Circuit Park Zandvoort, Zandvoort, FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN DUTCH GRAND PRIX 2023 , im Bild Der ehemalige Weltmeister im Schwergewicht Anthony Joshua GBR *** FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN DUTCH GRAND PRIX 2023 24 08 2023, Circuit Park Zandvoort, Zandvoort, FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN DUTCH GRAND PRIX 2023 , in the picture The former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua GBR nordphotoxGmbHx/xBratic nph00250

Joe Rogan then laid out additional reasons for his concern about Jake Paul.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“Maybe we should watch the Francis Ngannou fight so you could see… what Anthony Joshua is capable of if he’s fighting someone that’s not in his league,” he added.

Joshua famously knocked out the former UFC heavyweight champion in the second round in early 2024, shortly after Ngannou’s competitive showing against Tyson Fury. Even so, Rogan acknowledged Joshua’s vulnerabilities.

“Look, Usyk beat him, and he beat him twice. Andy Ruiz caught him in the first fight, dropped him, and stopped him. It was spectacular. Andy Ruiz is super f*cking talented,” Joe Rogan said on his podcast. Joshua avenged the Ruiz loss but never managed to solve Oleksandr Usyk, whom Rogan considers on another level entirely.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Usyk is perhaps the greatest heavyweight boxer of all time. Maybe one of the greatest of all time in any weight class, Usyk,” Rogan wasn’t done with Jake Paul, though, as he continued warning Jake Paul about the potential consequences of stepping into the ring with Anthony Joshua.

Joe Rogan explains why Anthony Joshua will be angry with Jake Paul

Later in the podcast, Rogan suggested that Anthony Joshua will have a lot to prove against Jake Paul.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s gonna be terrifying, and he’s gonna have a lot to prove,” Rogan added about AJ. “He’s gonna be very angry that Jake Paul wants to fight him, very upset that this YouTuber who’s fought Tommy Fury, who’s a legit boxer, and a couple of other guys who are legit boxers [wants to fight him].”

The UFC commentator expects the fight to end with a knockout, and he sees Anthony Joshua as the one to deliver it. “

That right hand, if it hits you, you are f—ed,” he warned Paul. “This is a giant Olympic gold medalist heavyweight. I mean, Anthony Joshua is f—ing terrifying. He’s got that one punch nuclear power, one punch, and he’s fast.”

Not to mention, Joshua is coming off a loss to Daniel Dubois.

Perhaps he will be looking to bounce back from the loss in spectacular fashion.

That being said, it appears Joe Rogan isn’t betting on Jake Paul to create an upset on December 19. However, Paul has proven people wrong; can he do it again?