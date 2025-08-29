Nina-Marie Daniele Sparks Boxing Debut Rumors After Link Up With Manny Pacquiao’s Legendary Coach

Nina-Marie Daniele, better known to fight fans as Nina Drama, is widely recognized for her UFC and MMA coverage. But recently, she found herself in the boxing spotlight after crossing paths with a legend of the sport—Freddie Roach, the Hall of Fame trainer often regarded as boxing royalty. Roach, who famously guided eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao to greatness, shared a post on Instagram highlighting their meetup.

For those unfamiliar, Freddie Roach’s legacy extends far beyond Manny Pacquiao. He has worked with some of boxing’s biggest names, including Miguel Cotto, James Toney, Amir Khan, and many more. With such a resume of fighters, every interaction the 65-year-old has naturally sparks intrigue among fans. Which begs the question—what exactly brought Nina Drama and the legendary trainer together?

What is Freddie Roach up to?

Yesterday, Freddie Roach took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures with Nina-Marie Daniele, captioning the post, “Nice to meet you today [Nina-Marie Daniele].” Nina quickly noticed and responded with equal enthusiasm, commenting, “[Freddie Roach] What an absolute honor to finally meet you,” before going on to thank him for his warm welcome.

“You’re a pioneer in the sport and a living legend!! Thank you so much for your hospitality,” she added. Earlier today, Nina shed light on the purpose of their meetup, posting on X, “Fun day filming at Wild Card Boxing Club! Huge shout-out to the GOAT Freddie Roach for hosting us.” With that reveal, it seems fans can expect a new video from Nina to drop on her YouTube channel soon.

Still, the meeting has also fueled speculation online—could Nina Drama be teasing a future step into the boxing world?

Is Nina-Marie Daniele making her boxing debut?

To put it simply, no! Nina Drama, who has collaborated with other fighters in the past, isn’t fighting anytime soon, but that didn’t stop fans from demanding she does. One user sarcastically demanded that the 36-year-old should fight Jaime Munguia. “I’ve seen enough, put her in the ring with Munguia,” the user commented. Roach trained Munguia before the latter’s fight against John Ryder.

Meanwhile, the next user didn’t have an opponent in mind, but wanted Nina to fight. “Nina Drama is ready for her boxing debut 👊🏽😂,” the user joked. Well, if that does happen, the event would be a financial success, given Nina’s popularity.

Another user seems to have shared some anecdote about Nina’s life. “Team Nina!!! They call her liver shot Nina in the hood !!🥊,” the user commented. It would make for an interesting nickname for her.

However, not everyone was happy about this collaboration. “Noooooooo Please, let the MMA crowd keep her… We don’t need it in boxing,” the user wrote. However, she has a big fanbase, which could be brought to boxing.

The next user was just happy to see Freddie Roach doing well. “Freddie, you’re a legend, brother,” the user wrote. With a resume like his, it’s impossible to argue against that.

It seems the worlds of MMA and boxing are colliding once again—this time through Nina Drama. While Nina has yet to release the video she worked on with Freddie Roach, fans are already buzzing with anticipation. With Roach’s legendary boxing pedigree and Nina’s creative approach to fight content, the collaboration could make for something special. What do you think their video is all about?