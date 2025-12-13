Olympic Asst. Coach Appeals Dana White to Sign Amateur Boxer Amid Team USA Rights Purchase Rumors

UFC CEO Dana White may not be universally liked for his decisions. But there is no denying his ability to take a promotion to unprecedented heights. Now, he has set his sights on the very sport that introduced him to combat sports—boxing. Backed by TKO Group along with Saudi Arabia’s financial muscle, the 56-year-old is preparing to launch a new boxing league in 2026. The group has already dipped its toes into the sport with its inaugural event, headlined by Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford, in September.

Since then, they have thrown their support behind amendments to the Muhammad Ali Boxing Reform Act. If passed, these changes would allow the creation of UBOs, enabling them to introduce their own rankings and championship belts. White insists the goal is to revolutionize boxing.

However, with established stars like Canelo Alvarez commanding purses that don’t align with the league’s model, the promotion appears to have found a new way to source the talent—USA Boxing. And rumors suggest White is already about to make the first move.

Dana White, Nick Khan, and Terence Crawford are ready to make an offer

Earlier today, journalist Sean Zittel took to X to report that UFC CEO Dana White, WWE CEO Nick Khan, and former undisputed super middleweight champion Terence Crawford are headed to Lubbock, Texas, for USA Boxing’s National Championships in an effort to strike a deal. “I’m hearing that Dana White, Nick Khan, and Terence Crawford are headed to Texas for the USA Nationals to try to purchase the rights to @USABoxing ‘s National Tournaments,” Zittel wrote.

The exact nature of the potential purchase remains unclear, but it is expected to center on media rights. Currently, USA Boxing streams its national tournaments for free on its official website. If the deal involves broadcast rights, Zuffa could integrate those events into its Fight Pass platform—similar to the UFC’s long-standing relationship with Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA).

That said, it remains to be seen whether the agreement materializes and whether USA Boxing ultimately places its tournaments behind a paywall.

Zuffa recently secured an undisclosed broadcast deal with Paramount, following a familiar path laid out by its sister promotion, the UFC. However, this move would go beyond simple distribution.

Gaining access to USA Boxing’s national tournaments would provide Zuffa a direct pipeline to emerging talent, allowing it to sign prospects early and develop future stars—much like the UFC has done for years. A current crossover example is Gable Steveson, who has long been on the UFC’s radar.

USA Boxing has also been a breeding ground for some of the sport’s greatest names, including Floyd Mayweather and Claressa Shields. With that history in mind, it wouldn’t be surprising if Zuffa uncovers its next breakout star through the national tournament system. In fact, one name has already begun to surface.

Olympic assistant coach Christine Lopez publicly appealed to White to sign Adonis Marcial to the new promotion.

Responding to Zittel’s post, she wrote, “One of B&B amateurs is in the finals, Adonis.” According to USA Boxing’s website, Marcial is set to face Pratik Sunuwar in the 165-pound finals on December 13 during the afternoon session. While little is known about Marcial at this stage, the platform could not be bigger. The USA Boxing National Championships began on December 6, with the final day of competition scheduled for December 13.

Meanwhile, Zuffa Boxing has also made a major announcement regarding the future of its league.

When is Zuffa Boxing’s first event?

Zuffa Boxing’s first official event is scheduled for January 23, marking the long-anticipated entry of Dana White’s boxing venture into the sport. The date was confirmed by TKO Group Holdings during its quarterly investor conference call, signaling a major milestone for the promotion.

The debut show will take place one night before the UFC’s first-ever event on Paramount+, creating a back-to-back combat sports weekend for TKO.

TKO president Mark Shapiro confirmed the plan, stating, “We are planning to launch our first boxing show on January 23… Back-to-back nights. A big weekend for TKO, to say the least.” While no details regarding the main event, fighters, or venue have been announced, the timing is notable.

UFC 324 is scheduled for January 24 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, making the city a logical host for Zuffa Boxing’s inaugural event.

That said, it appears that despite all the criticism Zuffa Boxing has received, they are heading into uncharted waters with confidence. And not just that, from the looks of things, they are willing to make big moves to ensure they become the new home for boxing. What do you think?