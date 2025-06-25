Pure Madness Ensues as Island Boys Keep It Real on Jon Jones After UFC Retirement

Jon Jones recently announced his retirement, leaving many fans disappointed. The 37-year-old walks away from combat sports at the top of his career. However, popular internet personality Franky Venegas—better known as Kodiyakredd, one of the two Island Boys—has now claimed to know exactly what it would take to beat Jon ‘Bones’ Jones.

The thing is, Venegas was attending the Dirty Boxing Championship (DBX) event on June 14, 2025, at The Hangar at Regatta Harbour in Miami, Florida. That’s when a reporter from Dirty Boxing caught up with Kodiyakredd to ask a very specific question. “How many Island Boys would it take to take out Jon Jones?”

The 23-year-old confidently responded, claiming, “20… I will be real.” It’s worth noting that Kodiyakredd of the Island Boys duo took on 48-year-old influencer Charleston White in the main event of Adin Ross’ Brand Risk 008 event in Nashville, Tennessee. Despite the age advantage, the fight didn’t go Kodiyakredd’s way.

In fact, Kodiyakredd quit after the second round, having taken a strong punch from White, resulting in a technical knockout loss. This marked Kodiyakredd’s third consecutive boxing defeat, leaving his record at 0-3. The fight was streamed live on Ross’ Kick channel and generated significant buzz on social media due to the chaotic finish.

Jones, on the other hand, last fought back on November 16, 2024, at UFC 309 in New York City, where he defeated Stipe Miocic by third-round TKO to defend his UFC title. Not to mention, Jones’ accolades as a fighter far exceed those of Franky Venegas of Island Boys, with titles in light heavyweight and heavyweight divisions.

Needless to say, considering what either of them has done, it would take much more than 20 Island Boys to beat the former UFC heavyweight champion in a fight. But the question is, what does the public think about Venegas’s answer?

Island Boys given a reality check over the Jon Jones take

Even though the Island Boys are well-known, they’re far from universally liked. But even if they were, Franky Venegas’ claim about what it would take to beat Jon ‘Bones’ Jones would likely have drawn the same reaction from fans—skepticism and disbelief. One user revealed what the reality of the fight would be. “A whole island of them and then some,” the user wrote, explaining how many Island Boys it would realistically take to beat Jones.

The next user echoed a similar opinion. “Ok, now multiply that by 200,” the user wrote, asking Venegas to rethink his answer. However, despite Jones’ unmatched skills and ferocious persona, he is a mere man after all.

Someone else revealed how long it would take for 20 Island Boys to just hurt Jones once. “It would take their whole lives to hurt Jon,” the user commented. Based on Franky Venegas’ performance against 48-year-old influencer Charleston White, that might not be far from reality.

Another user explained there could never be enough Island Boys to beat Jones in a fight, offering an alternative to create balance. “I don’t think there’s enough Island boys for Bones 😂 better get the gorilla 🦍,” the user wrote. This is, of course, in reference to the viral ‘1 Gorilla vs. 100 men’ debate.

Meanwhile, one user took a dig at Jon Jones. “Just 1 disguised as Tom Aspinall. 😂,” the user commented. Jones was long linked to an undisputed fight against former interim and now undisputed heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall. However, he retired from the sport without ever fighting Aspinall, attracting claims of ducking Aspinall.

That being said, it appears the Island Boys got trolled by fans on social media pretty badly. However, do you share the opinions of these users? How many Island Boys do you think it would take to beat Jon Jones?