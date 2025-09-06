“Rest Easy”: Tony Ferguson’s Misfits Triumph Cut Short by Heartbreaking Loss of His Beloved Pet

Things hadn’t been going well for Tony Ferguson in the UFC. Once a feared contender, he had slipped into a historic eight-fight losing streak. Eventually, he chose to part ways with the promotion and signed with Global Fight League (GFL), hoping for better opportunities. His boxing debut came against Nathaniel ‘Salt Papi’ Bustamante at Misfits 22 last month—and this time, Ferguson finally broke the skid, winning the promotion’s interim middleweight title.

He earned a third-round technical knockout victory. For the first time in years, it was a moment to celebrate. His career, once seemingly on the verge of collapse, had found a new beginning. But that joy was quickly overshadowed by heartbreak. Before Ferguson could return home to California, his beloved bulldog, Knucklez, passed away peacefully in her sleep. On Saturday, he took to social media to share the news and wrote a final message to his loyal companion.

Life hasn’t been the same for Tony Ferguson

Sharing a heartfelt video montage of his pet, Tony Ferguson wrote, “‘Sweet Victory’ Just Before We Flew Back Into Town Our Very Best Friend Knucklez Passed Away. She went in her sleep, so It’s been a bittersweet Victory. Upon being back & not having my ride or die, Road Dawg, Knucklemus Minimus AKA ‘The Hairy One’ at my side,.. Life has been different without her presence.” He expressed gratitude for the precious time he had with his beloved companion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @TonyFergusonxt (@tonyfergusonxt)

“What a crazy week, makes me appreciate the extended warranty God gave Knucklez while she was still here I/We Miss you Knux, We Did It Again – Rest Easy Knucklehead. It’s A Celebration B—hes.” Knucklez had become a familiar presence in Ferguson’s life and on social media, where fans often saw the two together. Her playful personality and constant companionship had made her a favorite among his supporters as well.

Following Ferguson’s announcement, condolences and well-wishes poured in from fans heartbroken by the loss. But as Ferguson said a final goodbye to his loyal bulldog, there was also a call for him to say goodbye to something else.

Colby Covington urges Ferguson to ‘ride off into the sunset’

After Ferguson secured his first win since 2019, Colby Covington believes it should mark the end of his fighting career. “Happy for him,” Covington said on his YouTube channel. “Super congratulations to Tony for actually winning a fight. Even though it was against some influencer that has no combat sports experience.”

His praise quickly turned into a warning as he shared some advice with his former promotion mate. “My advice to Tony is [to] quit while you’re ahead and ride off into the sunset. Go enjoy time with your family, brother,” Covington added. He further warned that if Tony Ferguson decides to continue fighting, he will get hurt.

“No one wants to see you get hurt, Tony, because we like you. No more hits to the head, and no more reason to give Duck-Lip [Justin] Gaethje a run for his money for King of CTE.” While Tony Ferguson managed to secure another title under his belt, he lost a loyal companion in the process. Do you have any parting words for Ferguson’s beastly companion?