Retired Jon Jones Sends Floyd Mayweather a Message No One Saw Coming

Jon Jones seems to be relishing his retirement, and he’s now turned his attention to another combat sports legend—none other than undefeated five-division boxing champion Floyd Mayweather. While they competed in different arenas, both Jones and Mayweather were considered untouchable in their primes, dominating their respective sports.

Mayweather hung up his gloves in 2017 following his blockbuster bout with former UFC champion Conor McGregor. Jones, meanwhile, stunned fans when Dana White unexpectedly announced his retirement during a recent press conference in Azerbaijan, despite long-teased plans for a showdown between Jones and Tom Aspinall. With both icons now out of active competition, the question arises: what did Jon Jones have to say to Floyd Mayweather?

Back in April, reports surfaced that Floyd Mayweather had visited the island of Roatán, nestled in the Honduran Caribbean, for a luxurious getaway. According to sources, he was spotted soaking in the island’s stunning beaches and upscale amenities while staying at the exclusive Kimpton Grand Roatán in West Bay. Accompanied by his family and a strong security presence—including local police—Floyd Mayweather kept a relatively low profile during the trip.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Though the visit took place a few months ago, ‘Money’ decided to revisit the memories by sharing three Instagram clips from his Honduran vacation today. In the footage, he’s seen standing in a boat drifting through a narrow channel flanked by jungle trees, seemingly enjoying the tropical rain. He captioned the post, “In Central America enjoying the rain in Honduras.”

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) Expand Post

UFC star Jon Jones quickly chimed in with a message. “Enjoy yourself Champ.” Jones himself had recently been in the Philippines, participating in an MMA seminar at Bangtao Muay Thai. While his appearance had sparked speculation about retirement, it wasn’t until Jones confirmed it with a tweet that it became clear he had indeed hung up his gloves. Now, Jones is explaining the waiting game he had to go through before the retirement news came to light.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jon Jones claims his retirement should have been obvious

Jon Jones believes fans should have seen his retirement coming. In a series of tweets on Friday, the former UFC heavyweight champion addressed criticism for not facing interim champ-turned-undisputed titleholder Tom Aspinall. Jones claimed he was never actively pursuing the fight.“If the fight was done, trust me, I would be fighting,” he wrote.

via Imago Credits: IMAGO

“Did we start negotiating at one point? Yes, but it was never done.” Jones insisted he was told to stay quiet during the process and simply enjoy his time away from the cage. “My job at the time was to sit back and be quiet about it, and that’s exactly what I did. I was enjoying my life—that should’ve been obvious to you guys.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He also revealed, “I was told 1,000 times to just reconsider and give it more time.” Despite Dana White’s claims, Jones maintains he never fully committed.

That being said, it appears all Jon Jones is worried about now is thinking about which country to visit next. With his message to Floyd Mayweather, it seems he is looking to enjoy the rest of his life away from the cage. What do you think of Jones’ message to Floyd Mayweather?