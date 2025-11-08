Ronda Rousey, Jake Paul Among Fan Picks for Sydney Sweeney’s Boxing Debut Opponent

Some actors play their roles, but others become them. Emmy-nominated actress Sydney Sweeney has done the latter. The 28-year-old star fully immersed herself in the life of Christy Martin, the trailblazing boxer famously nicknamed the ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter.’ Her latest film, Christy, hit theaters across the U.S. on November 7, bringing Martin’s inspiring journey from small-town West Virginia to the forefront of women’s boxing to the big screen.

But as the movie made its theatrical debut, the conversation quickly expanded beyond the silver screen. And names like Jake Paul and Ronda Rousey entered the mix. Inspired by Martin’s journey, Sweeney revealed that she’s seriously considering stepping into the boxing ring herself. In a recent interview with Sportscasting[dot]com, the actress claimed that a charity boxing match could be her next move.

Sydney Sweeney came up with the idea while filming

“I’d totally do a charity bout, that’d be so sick,” Sweeney said recently. “There was a moment in the middle of filming where I was like, ‘Should I give it all up and fight because I love this?’” While it might sound like an impulsive thought, the 28-year-old insists it’s far from that. “Christy said she’d sign me up. So, this isn’t as hypothetical as you actually think it is.” Of course, such a commitment demands serious training—something Sweeney is no stranger to.

“For about two and a half months, I would weight train in the morning for an hour, box three hours in the middle of the day, and then another hour of weight training at night,” she added. Still, the question remains—who would she actually fight? While names like Claressa Shields or Amanda Serrano might be a stretch, Sweeney hasn’t ruled out stepping in the ring with someone else. “It’s a surprise. You’ll have to wait. I’m serious. You’ve got to stay tuned for the pay-per-view, and you’ll see it,” Sweeney teased.

The Spokane, Washington, native also made it clear she wouldn’t go down easily. “I think what would get me through a fight is that I can take a punch. I wouldn’t quit.” Naturally, her comments went viral across social media. Combat sports outlet Happy Punch shared the update—and fans immediately began fantasy matchmaking, throwing in names like Jake Paul, Ronda Rousey, Valentina Shevchenko, and even Zhang Weili.

Jake Paul and Ronda Rousey—get your pens ready!

While celebrity boxing matches aren’t rare, an A-lister has rarely switched a movie set for a boxing ring. This got fans excited, and they went to the man who has expertise in the matter—Jake Paul. “Jake Paul calling her manager the moment he saw this,” the user commented. Paul has signed a plethora of female boxers to his promotional company, Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), in recent months, so he is the right person for the job.

The next user took Paul’s involvement to the next level. “Jake Paul just found his next opponent, SMH,” the user joked. Obviously, he can’t fight Sweeney, but he has built a reputation for fighting out of prime and unusual opponents over the years.

Meanwhile, this user had a woman’s MMA legend in mind. “Sydney Sweeney vs. Ronda Rousey,” the user commented. Rousey has vehemently refused a comeback to UFC, but a huge payday in boxing could entice her. Yet she would need permission from UFC to do so.

Another user had a similar idea, just a different opponent. “I’ve seen enough, give her the winner of Shevchenko/Weili,” the user commented. Valentina Shevchenko and Zhang Weili are slated to face each other at the co-main event of UFC 322 on November 15 for the UFC flyweight title.

Someone else took a dig at Ronda Rousey. “If she’s training 3 hrs a day, she’d [definitely] beat Ronda Rousey in a boxing match,” the user wrote mockingly. Rousey has become a polarizing figure among fans thanks to her perceived arrogance despite devastating losses.

It appears that even though Sydney Sweeney doesn’t have an opponent in mind, the public has made up its mind about who she should face. While those fights may not happen, it would be interesting to see who she ends up fighting. Who would you like Sweeney to fight?