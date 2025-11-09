Roy Jones Jr. Calls Out Dana White for Looking to “Demolish Everything” in Boxing With Ali Revival Act

UFC CEO Dana White has big ambitions for boxing. After securing a major broadcast deal with Paramount for his Saudi-backed boxing venture, Zuffa Boxing, only one hurdle remains: the implementation of the Muhammad Ali American Boxing Revival Act. The proposed legislation seeks to amend the original Muhammad Ali Boxing Reform Act, allowing promotions like Zuffa to establish their own Unified Boxing Organizations (UBOs).

This would pave the way for UFC-style rankings, titles, and pay structures, potentially reshaping the traditional boxing landscape. The bipartisan bill has garnered support from Lonnie Ali, Muhammad Ali’s widow, and the Association of Boxing Commissions. However, not everyone is on board. Former world champion Roy Jones Jr. recently blasted White’s plans in an interview with Fight Hub TV, making it clear that he’s firmly against the proposed changes.

Roy Jones Jr. believes Dana White wants to take money away from boxers

“You’re going to change the Muhammad Ali Act so that people can’t see what’s really going on over there,” Jones said. “Don’t that tell you something crooked got be going on?” The original Muhammad Ali Act was designed to protect fighters from exploitation by promoters and sanctioning bodies. It addressed issues such as coercive contracts, undisclosed payments, conflicts of interest, and a lack of safety standards.

“The reason the Muhammad Ali Act came about was to clean up the sport so these promoters couldn’t be hiding these numbers from these fighters,” Jones added. “Now y’all going to take that away? What are y’all about to do? What does that tell you? Oh, we’re going to take the burglar alarm system off the store when we get to owning it. Why? Are we going to break in and steal our own stuff? Come on, bruh.”

It’s important to note that the new legislation doesn’t erase the existing Ali Act, it expands upon it by allowing the creation of UBOs. While Jones believes this move could let Zuffa hide earnings from fighters and lower fighter pay, others argue that top earners like Canelo Alvarez wouldn’t be affected, as they’re unlikely to sign with Zuffa in the first place. Instead, Zuffa Boxing would likely focus on lesser-known fighters, those who already earn less than modest sums.

Even then, once those fighters build their names and win titles, they’d remain free to leave and pursue opportunities elsewhere. Moreover, the proposed amendments include pension plans, improved health coverage, and stronger anti-collusion measures, benefits that could modernize boxing’s infrastructure. Still, Roy Jones Jr. wasn’t convinced. When reminded that Zuffa’s system might just add another belt to the sport’s already bloated championship scene, he disagreed sharply.

“It’s not adding another belt. This is actually subtracting,” Jones said. “Because you’re trying to take all the other belts away. That’s what they’re trying to do. They’re not trying to add another belt.” Despite Jones’ concerns, the WBC, WBA, IBF, and WBO are expected to remain active outside Zuffa’s ecosystem. It’s unlikely boxers will abandon those historic titles simply because a new organization introduces its own.

Jones ended his remarks during the interview with a stark warning, adding, “They’re trying to demolish everything else. Get rid of everything else.” Jones is far from the only one who fears what Zuffa may do to boxing.

WBO and IBF make their move against Zuffa Boxing

In response to the Saudi-funded Zuffa Boxing’s push for new regulations, the World Boxing Organization (WBO) and International Boxing Federation (IBF) have announced their first-ever joint convention, set for fall 2026 in Orlando, Florida. The move is a united defense against the proposed changes, though the WBA and WBC, who’ve partnered with Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season, will not take part in the event.

Expecting Zuffa Boxing to gain Congressional approval to rank its own fighters and award its own belts while bypassing financial disclosure rules, the two sanctioning bodies plan to educate fighters about how title belts impact earnings in boxing’s currently free market. The convention will feature unification bouts, joint seminars, and lobbying efforts to preserve boxer protections under the Muhammad Ali Act.

Regardless of how you see Zuffa Boxing’s entry into the sport, this is the first time a new promotion’s entry into boxing has caused so much friction. Ultimately, only time will tell whether the changes will elevate the sport or harm the fighters. What do you think about Roy Jones Jr.’s perspective?