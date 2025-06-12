Ryan Garcia Left Gobsmacked by UFC Star’s Bold Choice Amid Sean O’Malley Feud

Ryan Garcia is one of the most outspoken boxers of the current generation, never shying away from a bit of trash-talking. This unfiltered charisma has won the Victorville native a legion of young fans. No matter the occasion, leave it to KingRy to make it spicy.

On Thursday, the 27-year-old once again turned up the heat, this time against former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt. The incident happened when FULL SEND MMA posted a video on Garbrandt’s Wednesday media day conference ahead of his UFC return. At the press conference, the interviewer quizzed No Love about Sean O’Malley‘s second defeat to Merab Dvalishvili and Suga’s path to sobriety.

Garbrandt, in classic fashion, chose to take shots at O’Malley with some playful banter. “He should have kept smoking because he looked like s**t,” he replied. However, he quickly changed the tone and praised Suga’s journey, stating, “Whatever you have to do. Sometimes you lose, and you try to reinvent yourself and find yourself. At the end of the day, you know who you are, you know what you’ve got to do.”

However, rather than focusing on the whole clip, Ryan Garcia was shocked by Garbrandt’s sword face tattoo. The 33-year-old is one of the most inked fighters in the UFC, and showed off a new face ink last year in July, a hanging sword above his right eye that extends to below his eye too. As expected, fans showed this bizarre tattoo no love whatsoever and mocked the former champion. After all, it is a sword above the eye.

Ryan Garcia, always quick to seize an opportunity for a jab, didn’t hold back, commenting, “Nah that tattoo got me dead 💀,” playfully roasting the ink. Garbrandt hasn’t fired back yet, but his razor-sharp mic skills are no secret. If he and Garcia lock horns in a verbal showdown, fans are in for an epic clash of legendary trash talk.

However, looking at some positive aspects from this altercation, it is good to see Ryan Garcia back in his vintage form, especially after his horrible injury that experts judged as career-ending.

Ryan Garcia is going nowhere

On May 2, Garcia returned to the squared circle after a year to face an upset loss against Rolando Romero. Fans and experts were shocked to see one of the most electrifying boxers looking like a shell of his former self. Over the course of 12 rounds, Ryan Garcia managed only 48 power punches.

Later, reports revealed that ‘KingRy’ fought with a wrist injury, which was aggravated during the match. The Victorville native had to undergo surgery, and rumors suggested his career might be over. In the bare minimum, it would take almost a year for his body to fully recover, something Garcia’s promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, also suggested.

The mood was grim, and everything felt lost when Ryan Garcia gave fans a glimmer of hope. He took to his ‘X’ and wrote, “I’m not leaving,’ dismissing every concern regarding his career. The 26-year-old is here to fight till he physically can, and he won’t give up. His sheer determination was once again on display when, a day later, after the tweet, the Victorville native posted a story of himself gearing up for a biking workout with the caption, “Let’s get back to it.”

That was enough to convey to his fans that we will see Ryan Garcia back in the ring as soon as he recovers from the surgery. Furthermore, seeing him getting his flair back, we can once again hope for a vintage KingRy in the ring.

What do you think about Cody Garbrandt’s face tattoo? Will Ryan Garcia be able to return to his past self? Let us know your thoughts down below.