Shakur Stevenson Might Never Join Dana White’s TKO Boxing After Discovering UFC’s Pay System

A seismic shift is on the horizon for boxing. TKO Group, in collaboration with GEA Chairman Turki Alalshikh, is preparing to launch a new league, Zuffa Boxing, spearheaded by UFC President Dana White. However, not everyone is on board. WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson has voiced concerns about the league’s pay structure, suggesting he may never sign on. White has stated his intention to apply the UFC model to this new venture, though how he’ll navigate the restrictions of the Ali Act remains uncertain. Still, new insight into the promotion’s financial blueprint has emerged, thanks to a report by Boxing Scene.

According to the report, unranked fighters will earn $20,000, while those ranked between No. 5 and No. 10 will receive $50,000. Fighters ranked No. 3 or No. 4 are expected to make $125,000. Title challengers will earn $375,000, and defending champions could take home up to $750,000. While these figures aren’t set in stone, they offer a glimpse into the pay structure boxers can anticipate under the new promotion. Shakur Stevenson—set to face interim titleholder William Zepeda on July 12 at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens—learned more about how the UFC compensates its fighters while appearing in an interview with Ariel Helwani.

“I like Dana. Dana is a great guy,” Stevenson said when asked about White’s involvement. Stevenson explained that even though he never met White in person, he keeps up with everything White does. “[The] only thing that I say, just pay me. I’m not trying to get a pay cut. I know these guys are trying to bring the pay back down. I’m not with that,” Stevenson added. Dana White and the UFC have long faced criticism over fighter pay, with Jake Paul frequently calling out White on social media for underpaying athletes.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago 140827) — NANJING, Aug. 27, 2014 — Gold medalist Shakur Stevenson of the United States of America reacts during the awarding ceremony of men s fly (52kg) of boxing at the Nanjing 2014 Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, east China s Jiangsu Province, Aug. 27, 2014. )(zc) (SP)YOG-CHINA-NANJING-BOXING ChenxCheng PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

Nanjing Aug 27 2014 Gold medalist Shakur Stevenson of The United States of America reacts during The Awarding Ceremony of Men s Fly 52kg of Boxing AT The Nanjing 2014 Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing East China s Jiangsu Province Aug 27 2014 ZC SP China Nanjing Boxing PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

AD

Regardless, when Ariel Helwani pointed out the UFC’s “show and win” model—which pays fighters $50,000 to show up and an additional $50,000 if they win—Stevenson was quick to express his distaste for that kind of pay structure. “No,” Stevenson told Helwani. “You can’t bring somebody… give somebody a certain amount of money, and bring them back down… I disagree with that.” For now, Dana White is promoting the mega fight between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford, scheduled for 13th September in Las Vegas, as the inaugural event for the boxing league next year.

While Stevenson doesn’t want anything to do with Zuffa Boxing, this rising star from Ireland seems eager.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Callum Walsh is poised to become a leading figure in Dana White’s new TKO Boxing league. The Freddie Roach-trained Cork native is coming off a unanimous decision win while headlining a UFC Fight Pass event against Elias Espadas. Walsh sees the emerging TKO platform as a major opportunity. “I’m willing to lead the charge for TKO if they call me for it, and I’ll fight anyone they put in front of me,” he told The Ring.

via Imago Credits: IMAGO

The LA-based fighter is eager to bring the UFC’s tough-fight mentality to boxing. “Bringing that UFC mentality of tough fights to boxing is very good. It will change boxing for the better,” Walsh explained. He appreciates the new league’s approach of keeping fighters active regardless of wins or losses, adding, “Nobody will care about a loss… I’ll fight anyone, win, lose, or draw, and that’s why I’m excited.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Dana White led Zuffa Boxing might have scared Shakur Stevenson away because of the pay structure, but Callum Walsh seems excited to get involved. However, only time will tell how the new boxing league will conduct business. What do you think of Zuffa’s pay structure?