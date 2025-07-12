Team Jake Paul Issues Record-Breaking Reminder as Dana White’s Criticism Backfires

Recently, Dana White—the UFC President known as much for his sharp tongue as his successful business acumen—appeared on the FullSend Podcast, where he let loose on Jake Paul and his promotional outfit, Most Valuable Promotions (MVP). In his usual no-filter tone, White said: “They’re not fight guys. They don’t understand the business. Even the warlock [Nakisa Bidarian] thinks he f**ing knows what he’s talking about. He doesn’t. He’s a goofball.” He doubled down with a dismissive jab, adding: “These guys don’t know anything about the fight business.” Ouch. That dig was always bound to get a counter.

Enter Nakisa Bidarian—former UFC CFO turned MVP co-founder, and the man often behind Paul’s chess-like moves in the fight industry. Bidarian didn’t just brush off Dana’s comments; he turned them into a mic-drop moment on social media. Posting on X.com, he clapped back with a cocktail of sarcasm and stats, starting with: “Thanks Dana White. You have always been a man of high character and class. Tune in tonight as we make history on Netflix with 21 world titles.”

But it didn’t end there. Bidarian’s follow-up cut deeper than a left hook to the ribs: “You can continue to call me names, make fun of my religion and watch my wife’s Instagram stories but you won’t ever break the record for most boxing world titles in one night. #TaylorSerrano.”

The night Bidarian referenced? July 11, 2025—when Amanda ‘The Real Deal’ Serrano, a seven-division world champion and the only Puerto Rican boxer (male or female) to hold titles across such a wide spectrum, headlined Taylor vs Serrano III at Madison Square Garden. Co-promoted by MVP and streamed live on Netflix, the historic card featured five world title fights totaling 21 belts—an achievement that earned a Guinness World Record for most boxing world titles contested in a single night. Serrano, who recently signed a lifetime deal with MVP, was front and center of this unprecedented showcase.

Her trilogy bout with Katie Taylor, whom she previously faced in two highly competitive decisions, was not just about redemption—it was about elevating women’s boxing to a stage never seen before. With over 50 million households tuning in during their last meeting under the Netflix banner, this wasn’t just a title fight—it was a statement. All is well, history is being made, but let’s pause and see what Katie really thinks of the record-breaker—Jake Paul.

How Katie Taylor went from doubting Jake Paul to crediting him

She’s headlined Madison Square Garden, captured Olympic gold, and became the undisputed champion in not one but two weight classes. Yet, ahead of what could be the curtain call of her illustrious career, Katie Taylor isn’t just looking back at titles or rivalries—she’s reflecting on an unexpected ally who’s changed the game from the sidelines: Jake Paul.

“I was one of those people who thought Jake Paul was a bit of a joke at the start,” Taylor candidly told Mail Sport in the build-up to her trilogy finale against Amanda Serrano. “Like, how is this guy fighting on these big cards? But I have to say, he’s improved so much as a fighter himself. You can see the work he’s put in over the years.” But it isn’t just the YouTuber-turned-boxer’s performance inside the ropes that’s shifted her perspective—it’s what he’s championed outside of them.

Taylor—who turns 39 this month—admitted she now feels “super grateful” for the work Paul has done in elevating women’s boxing. As co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions, Paul helped construct the stage she’ll headline Friday night at MSG—a historic, all-female Netflix card boasting 17 world title belts, more than any other event in the sport’s history. “He’s always been a complete gentleman with me,” Taylor said, “and I nearly feel embarrassed now, thinking about how I spoke about him before. He’s played a really important role in my career the last few years.”

For Taylor, this isn’t just about belts or bragging rights. It’s legacy. It’s about giving the next generation something to believe in. Recalling the aftermath of her first bout with Serrano in 2022, she shared: “There were young girls training purely because they’d watched that fight. At Madison Square Garden. That’s what it’s all about. That’s why I do this.” And as the trilogy’s final chapter looms, even she admits the moment is bigger than boxing. “We’re making history again. This is Ali-Frazier territory. The first two fights were mega-events. This one? I think it might be the best yet.”